‘If you’ve given up on singing, it’s time to write a new song’: Gayton McKenzie on FNB Stadium’s new dome as a premier entertainment hub

The 6000-square-metre dome was unveiled on Monday, 10 February.

The newly launched dome in Nasrec, South of Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Minister Gayton McKenzie says the newly launched dome in Johannesburg will be a key destination for concerts, exhibitions, and conferences.

The 6000-square-metre venue, launched by Stadium Management South Africa in collaboration with Live Nation and Gearhouse South Africa, is situated next to the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The official launch, held on Monday, 10 February, was attended by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Johannesburg Mayor Sello Enoch Dada Morero.

Also present were prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including veteran broadcaster Robert Marawa, who served as the programme director for the event.

Speaking at the event, Minister McKenzie said the dome will have a transformative impact on the country’s creative industry.

“We are going to change the lives of artists. We’ve changed many lives, but the lives of creators in this country will change — not in 2026 or 2027, but in 2025,” he said.

McKenzie added that there will be a lot of activities leading up to the G20 summit, happening in Johannesburg later this year.

He said the build-up will see artists take centre stage, as he witnessed in Brazil last year.

“This is the biggest thing to happen in this country in a very long time.

“In Brazil, during the G20, for the whole eight months, it was about the creatives—the artists, singers, and dancers. They were controlling the G20. So, I am saying, if you’ve given up on singing, it’s time to write a new song.”

Commitment to inclusivity

McKenzie also addressed concerns about barriers preventing up-and-coming promoters from accessing major venues.

He said the dome will not only be restricted to established event organisers but also welcome emerging talent.

The venue is equipped with a permanent stage and sound system, making it a “plug-and-play” destination for performances.

“We have spoken to stadium management and Big Concerts. Up-and-coming promoters are being kept away from venues because they are not on the database. We have made sure that this does not happen.”

Beyond arts and entertainment

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management South Africa, said the dome is more than an entertainment hub.

“Beyond hosting world-class events, the dome will create jobs, support local businesses, and drive community initiatives.

“This collaboration with Live Nation South Africa and Gearhouse South Africa reflects our shared vision to empower local talent, boost economic growth, and establish a vibrant cultural hub in Johannesburg and the Gauteng province.”

The dome launch in Nasrec on Monday, 10 February. Picture: Supplied

