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Manaka Ranaka’s heartbreak: Actress mourns daughter Katlego in tearful interview

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

5 minute read

13 May 2026

03:52 pm

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Manaka Ranaka shared heartbreaking memories about losing her daughter, Katlego, during an emotional and deeply personal Power FM interview.

Manaka Ranaka during the Feathers Awards on November 09, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Manaka Ranaka during the Feathers Awards on November 09, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

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Veteran actress Manaka Ranaka has opened up about one of the darkest moments of her life, sharing the painful memories surrounding the death of her daughter, Katlego.

Speaking during an emotional interview on Power FM on the Sunday Perspective with Lerato Mvelase, the actress revisited the day everything changed, revealing how an ordinary workday suddenly turned into unimaginable heartbreak.

The Generations: The legacy actress, Ranaka, said she was filming on set when she began feeling unsettled.

Although hospital calls regarding Katlego’s condition had become familiar with the family, she said something about that particular morning felt heavy and different.

The actress recalled receiving a call asking the family to urgently come to the hospital. Unable to leave immediately because she was still shooting scenes, she asked her mother and a close friend to go ahead while she wrapped up work.

Moments later, her worst fear became reality.

Ranaka said the phone call confirming Katlego’s death completely shattered her emotionally. She described feeling numb, helpless and overwhelmed as grief hit her instantly.

During the interview, the actress spoke honestly about the guilt that still lingers. She admitted that part of her keeps wondering whether she should have dropped everything and rushed straight to the hospital herself.

Her raw honesty struck a chord with listeners, many of whom related to the painful reality of losing loved ones while trying to balance work, responsibility and family.

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At several moments during the conversation, emotion overtook her as she reflected on the deep bond she had with her daughter.

Since Katlego’s passing, the actress has continued to speak openly about grief and healing, often using her social media platforms to express both pain and strength.

The Power FM interview has sparked emotional reactions online, with social media users sending messages of comfort, prayer and support to the actress and her family.

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