Jesse Kriel: Springbok captain’s relationship status and rugby roots [PICS]

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel is known for his vigorous fitness regime in the gym and on the training field. Pictures: Instagram/ Gallom Images and X

Fast and furious Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel has captured hearts on and off the rugby field throughout his brilliant playing career.

His ability to speak isiXhosa and Japanese fluently, along with his “nice guy” persona and gwijo song performances, has endeared him to fans worldwide.

Jesse Kriel during the Qatar Airways Cup match between South Africa and Barbarians FC at DHL Stadium on 28 June 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stepping in for an injured Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain has thrust the versatile player further into the spotlight as he led the Boks to a 54-7 victory over the Barbarians ahead of their Test series against Italy.

Kriel plays club rugby for the Canon Eagles in Japan, and when he’s in South Africa, he does cross-code training with world champion boxer Kevin Lerena.

Is there a Springbok WAG in Jesse Kriel’s life?

The 31-year-old star player’s good looks and fit physique have made him a heartthrob, sparking curiosity about his relationship status.

The new Springbok captain, however, has been in a stable relationship with Hope Mortimer since 2018.

Mortimer, a chartered accountant, has been a steady presence in Kriel’s life, often spotted supporting him on and off the field.

Jesse Kriel celebrates the Webb Ellis Cup with his girlfriend Hope Mortimer after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on 28 October 2023 in Paris. Picture: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Their relationship first gained public attention when the loved-up rugby star shared a picture of the couple back in June 2018 on Instagram with the caption:

“Sundays should come with a pause button.”

Who is Hope Mortimer?

Kriel’s gorgeous blonde girlfriend, an avid long-distance runner, grew up on her family’s farm in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal.

Springbok captain Jesse Kriel and his gorgeous girlfriend Hope Mortimer. Pictures: Instagram/ @Jessekriel15 and @hopemort

According to HollywoodsMagazine, the 30-year-old Mortimer is currently the head of collaborations at House of Macadamias, a South African company that produces and sells macadamia products. She has been in this role since January 2023.

Prior to this, Mortimer was a chartered accountant with experience in South Africa and the UK.

While details about how Kriel and Mortimer met remain private, their relationship has grown over the years, with the couple occasionally sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Jesse Kriel career highlights: The making of a Springbok captain

Kriel is the great-grandson of John Hodgson who played 15 games for the British and Irish Lions in the 1930s.

Kriel, who attended Maritzburg College, made his Test debut as a Springbok player in 2015 against Australia.

Known for his athleticism and versatility as a utility back, Kriel has earned 79 Test caps and played a pivotal role in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

Jesse’s twin brother, Daniel “Dan” Kriel, is also a professional rugby player who has played for the Lions, as well as the Seattle Seawolves in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Twin brothers Jesse and Dan Kriel left Pietermaritzburg after matriculating from Maritzburg College in 2012 to play for Blue Bulls. Picture: The Witness

