Jesse Kriel: Springbok captain’s relationship status and rugby roots [PICS]

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel is known for his vigorous fitness regime in the gym and on the training field. Pictures: Instagram/ Gallom Images and X
Fast and furious Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel has captured hearts on and off the rugby field throughout his brilliant playing career.
His ability to speak isiXhosa and Japanese fluently, along with his “nice guy” persona and gwijo song performances, has endeared him to fans worldwide.
Stepping in for an injured Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain has thrust the versatile player further into the spotlight as he led the Boks to a 54-7 victory over the Barbarians ahead of their Test series against Italy.
Kriel plays club rugby for the Canon Eagles in Japan, and when he’s in South Africa, he does cross-code training with world champion boxer Kevin Lerena.
Is there a Springbok WAG in Jesse Kriel’s life?
The 31-year-old star player’s good looks and fit physique have made him a heartthrob, sparking curiosity about his relationship status.
The new Springbok captain, however, has been in a stable relationship with Hope Mortimer since 2018.
Mortimer, a chartered accountant, has been a steady presence in Kriel’s life, often spotted supporting him on and off the field.
Their relationship first gained public attention when the loved-up rugby star shared a picture of the couple back in June 2018 on Instagram with the caption:
“Sundays should come with a pause button.”
Who is Hope Mortimer?
Kriel’s gorgeous blonde girlfriend, an avid long-distance runner, grew up on her family’s farm in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal.
According to HollywoodsMagazine, the 30-year-old Mortimer is currently the head of collaborations at House of Macadamias, a South African company that produces and sells macadamia products. She has been in this role since January 2023.
Prior to this, Mortimer was a chartered accountant with experience in South Africa and the UK.
While details about how Kriel and Mortimer met remain private, their relationship has grown over the years, with the couple occasionally sharing glimpses of their life on social media.
Jesse Kriel career highlights: The making of a Springbok captain
Kriel is the great-grandson of John Hodgson who played 15 games for the British and Irish Lions in the 1930s.
Kriel, who attended Maritzburg College, made his Test debut as a Springbok player in 2015 against Australia.
Known for his athleticism and versatility as a utility back, Kriel has earned 79 Test caps and played a pivotal role in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.
Jesse’s twin brother, Daniel “Dan” Kriel, is also a professional rugby player who has played for the Lions, as well as the Seattle Seawolves in the United States.
