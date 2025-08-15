‘Natural baller’: Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the soccer whizz! (VIDEOS)

Whether on the rugby pitch or dazzling fans with his soccer skills, Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a ball wizard. Take a look...

At just 23, Springbok flyhalf Sacha “Sach” Feinberg-Mngomezulu has captured the rugby world’s attention with his dynamic play and fearless approach to the sport.

The youngster is sure to be a key figure in the Springboks’ Rugby Championship fixture against Australia tomorrow (Saturday, 16 August) at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: Springbok star on the rise

Last year, the versatile young back’s debut Bok season saw him nominated as one of World Rugby’s Breakthrough Players of the Year and win SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year.

Apart from being the face of Paco Rabanne’s Invictus Victory Absolu fragrance, he was recently featured on the Forbes AFRICA 30 Under 30 list.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the brand ambassador for Powerade. Picture: Supplied

This week, Sacha – who is also the leading player for the Stormers – was unveiled as the face of Powerade, the official energy drink of the Boks.

A rugby prodigy with soccer flair?

Sacha is more than a rising rugby star – he’s a multi-talented athlete whose soccer skills enhance his on-field brilliance.

Recently, videos circulating on social media platforms revealed the rugby prodigy’s knack for soccer, prompting fans to marvel at his football excellence.

Rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is living life in the fast lane after making his Bok debut against Wales. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

His silky footwork and quick feet translate seamlessly to rugby, where his agility and vision make him a dangerous playmaker.

As iHarare noted, Sacha’s balance and control left fans in awe, with many dubbing him a “natural baller.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: Early days at Bishops Diocesan College

Sacha kicked off his baller journey at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, a school renowned for its rugby culture.

Despite his evident soccer talent, the rugby-dominant environment steered him towards a career with the oval ball.

His father, radio broadcaster and sports journalist Nick Feinberg, told The Star that Sacha was “as good, if not better” at soccer than rugby, hinting at a potential career in the “Beautiful Game”.

Commenting on his love for soccer, Sacha previously told Rugby 365: “I definitely did take football seriously as an option.

“I would take the drives to the training sessions and trials, but being surrounded by schoolboys playing rugby at Bishop’s and quite a rugby-dominant culture, that was the side I leaned towards.”

Social media clips, including one from his TikTok account (@sachgome), show Sacha juggling a soccer ball with remarkable control, a testament to his natural athleticism.

Boks vs Bafana Bafana? Sacha shows off soccer skills

In a viral Instagram video alongside South African cricketer Tony de Zorzi, Sacha showcased his soccer prowess, effortlessly switching feet and performing dazzling tricks.

What fans say

Fans flooded the comment section, with one (@Bab’Sishi) jokingly calling for a Boks vs Bafana Bafana showdown.

@Bab’Sishi: “Boks back line against Bafana, we want to see something.”

@Johnty Hendricks: “Yes, friendly against Bafana, please.”

@Keenan: “@sachgome10 always looks more happier than a professional footballer when there’s a ball at his feet.”

How soccer enhances Sacha’s rugby game

Sacha’s soccer background is particularly evident in his rugby kicking game, with his ability to execute high bombs, flat “50-22” kicks, and delicate dinks showcasing a versatility that sets him apart.

Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action against Georgia. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images

Speaking to The Star, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick praised Sacha’s natural footballing ability.

“He can do things with a ball that I, coming from the township, can’t do!”

This skill was on full display during a United Rugby Championship match against the Lions, where Sacha juggled the ball before scoring.

Composure under pressure

Sacha’s ability to handle pressure is another hallmark of his game. Whether on the rugby pitch or juggling a soccer ball, he displays remarkable composure.

News24 highlighted his maturity, quoting Stick: “Even if he makes mistakes, he can bounce back and still back himself to make decisions.”

Bright future ahead for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: Comparisons to Dan Carter

Sacha’s flair has drawn comparisons to rugby legend Dan Carter, though he remains humble about the praise.

In a recent News24 interview, he commented on this comparison, saying, “I don’t indulge it,” focusing instead on his growth… and with mentors like Handre Pollard, Sacha is poised to become a cornerstone of the Boks’ future.

