‘They took everything but not my life’ – Thami Ngubeni details hijacking

Broadcaster Thami Ngubeni has detailed the terrifying ordeal she experienced on Monday, 14 November 2022.

The news anchor and actress posted on Twitter that she is a survivor of a hijacking and that they took everything but thankfully not her life.

“On Monday I was hijacked and kidnapped. They took everything material but they did not take my life. I give God the glory. Faithful God. The God who fights my battles. My God who saved me from the jaws of the lion. Hallelujah #prayerworks #TheSacredSpace.”

The radio presenter of The Sacred Space is on the airwaves on Metro FM every Sunday between 6-9am. It’s a largely Christan-based show for listeners who need inspiration before the start of a new week.

Ngubeni has asked people who had a similar experience to share their ordeals on her show.

She wrote on Instagram: “You are a Faithful God. Thank you for covering me, for shutting the mouths of lions! Hallelujah. Cover your People. Protect them. When they call, my God, answer them. Heal them and Sustain them. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen Isaiah 43:1-3.

“Have you ever experienced crime, kidnapping or hijacking? What happened? What did you learn from that experience, looking back? What could you have done differently? Did you go for trauma counselling? What Bible verses saw you through? Please share your story.”

Ngubeni was flooded with replies and responses, with many commentators concerned about the high level of crime in South Africa.

“We need a more stringent security system in this country. This is too much,” Ngubeni said.

Ngubeni thanked God for saving her life, writing; “I’m thanking God that He saved my life. That even though the enemy tried to harm me, God protected me. A weapon was formed against me but it didn’t prosper. I walked through the fire but was not burned! Praise be to Jehovah. Hallelujah.”

The presenter will be hosting a worship and prayer session at Sun City Resort with gospel titan, Dr Tumi, on Christmas Day.

