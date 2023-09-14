Black Coffee names supporting acts for his Madison Square Garden gig

Before heading to New York, the DJ will get a send-off from South Africans in an invite-only event just before the end of September.

Black Coffee announced artists who have played an impact in his career, as supporting acts for his show at Madison Square Garden. Picture: realblackcoffee/Instagram

In a few weeks Black Coffee will make history by becoming the first South African to headline a show at the Madison Square Garden in New York and the DJ has named the Mzansi artists who will be supporting him.

“Each guest I’ve chosen to join me at The Garden has played a special part in my musical journey and I can’t wait to experience music in The Garden with you,” said Black Coffee about the inspiration behind his decision.

The squad

The Grammy award-winning producer will be supported by Major League DJz on October 7 in the US. There will be special appearances by Superman singer Bucie, Msaki, Monique Bingham and other solo artists backed up by a 12 piece orchestra.

Real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, Black Coffee is wrapping up his residency at Hï Ibiza.

“Since 2017 the South African superstar has used his residency to redefine Saturday nights in Ibiza with a forward-thinking focus on global grooves and sounds,” Hï Ibiza said of the residency.

“Continuing his ground-breaking Saturday night residency in the Theatre, Global house innovator, Black Coffee, will fill the futuristic room with his refined Afropolitan house, immersive production, and unexpected special guests.

Black Coffee’s sought-after Saturday residency at the club on the Spanish island, hosts him annually from around May to end of September. His last show in Ibiza will take place just seven days before he headlines at Madison Square Garden.

Send off

But before his last performance in Hï Ibiza, the renowned music producer will return home to get an official send off, where he will host a party with some of his artist friends.

“Black Coffee has announced not only will Bucie, Pansula and Ribatone be joining him on stage in NYC but they will also be performing alongside Black Coffee at the ultimate send-off party on the 28th of September at an undisclosed Joburg venue,” averred the statement.

The invite-only party is in partnership with an alcohol beverage. “Castle Lite has worked alongside the artist to enable the top South African and African talent to support him on the worlds most iconic stage.”

