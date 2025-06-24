‘My divorce was a turning point in discovering my true identity’: Nonku Williams gets candid

Reality star opens up about pain, purpose, and spiritual healing in a bold new Showmax series.

South Africans may know her for her glamorous looks, bold one-liners, and high drama on The Real Housewives of Durban, but in a powerful turn, Nonku Williams is pulling back the curtain – and the lashes – on Untied, the new Showmax talk show that places divorce and healing in the spotlight.

Hosted by the award-winning Relebogile Mabotja, Untied is not your average heart-to-heart.

It’s raw, it’s real, and in its premiere episode, it’s all about Nonku, the businesswoman, single mom, and now, self-confessed spiritual truth-teller.

Beyond reality TV

“While I’ve been on reality TV for years, the real me hasn’t been fully captured on those shows,” Nonku admits.

“My purpose is bigger than that. I want to share my truth, authenticity, and experiences to inspire, uplift, and give hope to others who’ve gone through similar struggles.”

And that’s exactly what she does. On Untied, she lays it all out — the heartbreak, the trauma, the divorce, and the discovery of who she is underneath the designer exterior.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and every experience we go through has a purpose — not just for us, but for others who may find healing and hope in our stories,” she says.

Pain, purpose, and that turning point

At the centre of Nonku’s story is her divorce – a painful chapter, but also one that cracked her wide open.

“My divorce was a turning point in discovering my true identity and self-worth. I’ve come to realise that my value and worth aren’t determined by my marital status or external validation,” she shares. “Instead, I’ve found my identity in God, and that’s given me a sense of purpose and freedom.”

That shift wasn’t just emotional — it was spiritual. “Without the help of the Holy Spirit, I wouldn’t have been able to be so vulnerable and authentic,” Nonku explains. “God called me to share my story, and it required me to let go of my own pride and fears.”

Faith, fear, and finding her voice

Nonku’s story is threaded with faith, and she credits her spiritual journey for giving her the courage to share so openly.

“Opening up about such a deeply personal chapter of my life wasn’t easy, but I believe it comes with maturity and understanding that our experiences are meant to help others,” she reflects. “Surrendering to His will gave me the purpose and fulfilment I needed to share my story, despite the challenges.”

Even when revisiting painful moments – including past abuse – she says speaking about it brought healing. “The memories and triggers will always be there, but I’m grateful that I can now speak about them in a way that brings restoration.”

No filter, no fear

Being this vulnerable on a national platform? Not for the faint of heart. But Nonku has no regrets.

“It’s not simple to expose the most intimate and traumatic parts of my life, but I’ve reached a point where I’m not concerned about what others think or say,” she says. “I’m focused on sharing my raw, unfiltered truth, and that’s liberating.”

And what does she hope viewers will take away from her story?



“I hope they take away the message that no matter what they’re facing, it’s not the end. It’s just a season. With faith and perseverance, they can overcome it,” she says. “My ministry is for those in their darkest moments. I pray my story gives them hope and reassurance that they can emerge victorious, just like I did.”