Kelly Khumalo apologises for homophobic remarks

Her tweet rubbed netizens up the wrong way.

Kelly Khumalo has issued an apology after she spewed homophobic remarks on X.

This comes after a social media rant that she started on Saturday after she lost out on the Female of the Year award at this year’s edition of the South African Music Awards (Samas).

Kelly was nominated alongside Ntokozo Mbambo (the winner), Sincerely Anne, Hle, and Thandi Ntuli.

Taking to X, she said Ntokozo, who also won the Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Music Album awards, did not deserve the Female of the Year award.

“Nontokozo naye uyazi [she knows] that numbers don’t lie. Asimesabi [we are not afraid of her] Fuseg Samas,” she tweeted.

The Empini hitmaker then insulted some fans who defended Ntokozo under her tweets, which led to the homophobic remarks.

Kelly Khumalo insulated the whole country because she didn't win a SAMA.😭😭#SAMA29 pic.twitter.com/Mk9Jv5NWLW — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 18, 2023

‘It was uncalled for’ – Kelly Khumalo

Kelly posted an apology on X following her response to one of the LGBTQI community members.

“Sit down Aunty. The day you decide whether you are a man or a woman, then we can talk,” she wrote, responding to an X user who said she was wrong “in Acrimony.”

This was not the first time Kelly made headlines and trended for a social media meltdown after losing out on an award.

In 2020, she took to X to complain after she didn’t win the Best Gospel Song award at the Crown Gospel Awards.

She tweeted: “I know … I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care. Can someone please balance me Esiphambanweni versus Baba Ziveze…

“Esphambanweni Vs Baba Ziveze? Someone please balance me? I would have been OK with Jehova uzoyigcine impilo yami or Bawo Yibanathi bazalwane musani ukuganga ngathi.”

