WATCH: Kabza De Small absent as awards are accepted by friend Kopzz Avenue at Samas
K.O’s Sete finally won an award after it lost in both the Metro FM awards as well as the BET Hip Hop awards earlier this year.
Kabza De Small was the biggest winner at the 29th edition of the SAMAs. Picture: kabelomotha/Instagram
Despite being the South African Music Awards’ (Samas) biggest winner, Kabza De Small wasn’t present to accept his award, but friend and collaborator Kopzz Avenue accepted his accolades.
It was an honor receiving my best friend's SAMA on his behalf! Super proud of you @KabzaDeSmall_ 🙏🏾❤️Godspeed 🎹🥁🎶📍🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/ucK3SIdBrn— FYEO 🔛 (For Your Ears Only) (@KopzzAvenue) November 18, 2023
The 29th edition of the Samas was held on Saturday night at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine in Tshwane. Real name Kabelo Motha, Kabza De Small isn’t known for his words, but rather the music he makes, had a night to remember as he was awarded some of the most prestigious gongs of the night, albeit in his absence.
The Amapiano producer scooped the Best Duo/Group of The Year award alongside DJ Maphorisa for Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena and Best Produced Album for KOA II Part 1 produced by Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo le Tee.
On Saturday, he added to his winnings from Friday night when he was awarded the Best Amapiano Album for KOA II Part 1. Additionally, his collaboration with Kwesta on ‘Speak N Vrostaan’ earned him the Best Kwaito Album in the untelevised ceremony.
Earlier this week, the Samas announced its collaboration with Africa Fest concert, which was the awards’ official after party. Kabza De Small headlined the after party alongside the likes of Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto and Kamo Mphela.
Winners
The hosting of the Samas hung on a thread just last month when ANC provincial chairperson and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced the decision to abandon its controversial R28 million plan to host the Samas ceremony in Durban.
Later, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the KwaZulu-Natal government not to sponsor and host the awards ceremony.
But RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi spoke with elation about the award finally being hosted last night.
“The Samas was definitely filled with multiple challenges but through the art of collaboration, artists, esteemed industry professionals, guest presenters and hosts we were able to celebrate all our winners. We are so proud of all our winners and wish that their careers continue to be as unforgettable as this evening has been,” averred Sibisi.
Some of the night’s other winners included K.O’s Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie which won the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award. It was a deserved win for K.O who has amassed a slew of nominations from the Metro FM awards and the BET Hip Hop awards but left empty-handed in all the aforementioned award shows.
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode were honoured with the International Achievement Award for their remarkable track Bayethe, a song that transcended borders placing the three giants as Grammy winners.
The Lifetime Achievement award went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution in the music industry.
Full List of winners:
Female Artist of the Year Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Male Artist of the Year Mass Country – AKA
Duo/Group of the Year DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
Album of the Year Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Newcomer of the Year Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari
Best Engineered Album Mass Country – AKA, Engineered by Robin Kohl & Itu
Best Dance Album Asante – Mörda
Best African Adult Contemporary Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi
Best Adult Contemporary Album Dark Secrets – Louise Carver
Best Afro-Pop Album Isibuko – Sjava
Best Alternative Album On The Romance of Being – Desire Marea
Best Amapiano Album KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
Best Classical/Instrumental Album Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir & Franco Prinsloo
Best Collaboration AKA feat Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)
Best Hip-Hop Album This Is Religion – MashBeatz
Best Jazz Album The Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
Best Kwaito Album Speak N Vrostaan – Kwesta & Kabza De Small
Best Maskandi Album Umqhele neThawula – Khuzani
Best Pop Album Seasons – Lloyiso
Best Produced Album KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small, Produced by Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev,
DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee
Best Produced Music Video Elaine – Shine, Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, Produced by Shayna Gianelli
Best R&B/Soul Album But Could The Moments in Between – Manana
Best Reggae Album Unleashed – Blakka Yut
Best Rock Album Kanniedood – Francois van Coke
Best Traditional Faith Album The Overflow Gcwala Kimi – Dumi Mkokstad
Best Contemporary Faith Album Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet
Best Traditional Album African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi
Beste Pop Album Jona – Bernice West
Remix of the Year Mörda & Yallunder – Ndinovalo
Rest of Africa award
Sounds of Peace – Moreira Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiç
Best Gqom Album Meeting With The King – DJ LAG
Best African Indigenous faith Album Emmanuel ( Farewell to Phodiso Joel Kgaudi) – JTG Gospel Choir
SAMRO Highest Airplay
Composer Award SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)
CAPASSO Most Streamed
Song Award SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)
Lifetime Achievement Award Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed.
International Achievement Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.
Record of the year Stimela by 2Point1 feat Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings
Music Video of the year Stimela by 2Point1 feat Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings