WATCH: Kabza De Small absent as awards are accepted by friend Kopzz Avenue at Samas

K.O’s Sete finally won an award after it lost in both the Metro FM awards as well as the BET Hip Hop awards earlier this year.

Kabza De Small was the biggest winner at the 29th edition of the SAMAs. Picture: kabelomotha/Instagram

Despite being the South African Music Awards’ (Samas) biggest winner, Kabza De Small wasn’t present to accept his award, but friend and collaborator Kopzz Avenue accepted his accolades.

It was an honor receiving my best friend's SAMA on his behalf! Super proud of you @KabzaDeSmall_ 🙏🏾❤️Godspeed 🎹🥁🎶📍🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/ucK3SIdBrn — FYEO 🔛 (For Your Ears Only) (@KopzzAvenue) November 18, 2023

The 29th edition of the Samas was held on Saturday night at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine in Tshwane. Real name Kabelo Motha, Kabza De Small isn’t known for his words, but rather the music he makes, had a night to remember as he was awarded some of the most prestigious gongs of the night, albeit in his absence.

The Amapiano producer scooped the Best Duo/Group of The Year award alongside DJ Maphorisa for Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena and Best Produced Album for KOA II Part 1 produced by Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo le Tee.

On Saturday, he added to his winnings from Friday night when he was awarded the Best Amapiano Album for KOA II Part 1. Additionally, his collaboration with Kwesta on ‘Speak N Vrostaan’ earned him the Best Kwaito Album in the untelevised ceremony.

Earlier this week, the Samas announced its collaboration with Africa Fest concert, which was the awards’ official after party. Kabza De Small headlined the after party alongside the likes of Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto and Kamo Mphela.

Winners

The hosting of the Samas hung on a thread just last month when ANC provincial chairperson and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced the decision to abandon its controversial R28 million plan to host the Samas ceremony in Durban.

Later, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the KwaZulu-Natal government not to sponsor and host the awards ceremony.

But RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi spoke with elation about the award finally being hosted last night.

“The Samas was definitely filled with multiple challenges but through the art of collaboration, artists, esteemed industry professionals, guest presenters and hosts we were able to celebrate all our winners. We are so proud of all our winners and wish that their careers continue to be as unforgettable as this evening has been,” averred Sibisi.

Some of the night’s other winners included K.O’s Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie which won the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award. It was a deserved win for K.O who has amassed a slew of nominations from the Metro FM awards and the BET Hip Hop awards but left empty-handed in all the aforementioned award shows.

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode were honoured with the International Achievement Award for their remarkable track Bayethe, a song that transcended borders placing the three giants as Grammy winners.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution in the music industry.

Full List of winners:

Female Artist of the Year Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Male Artist of the Year Mass Country – AKA

Duo/Group of the Year DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena

Album of the Year Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Newcomer of the Year Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari

Best Engineered Album Mass Country – AKA, Engineered by Robin Kohl & Itu

Best Dance Album Asante – Mörda

Best African Adult Contemporary Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi

Best Adult Contemporary Album Dark Secrets – Louise Carver

Best Afro-Pop Album Isibuko – Sjava

Best Alternative Album On The Romance of Being – Desire Marea

Best Amapiano Album KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Best Classical/Instrumental Album Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir & Franco Prinsloo

Best Collaboration AKA feat Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

Best Hip-Hop Album This Is Religion – MashBeatz

Best Jazz Album The Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini

Best Kwaito Album Speak N Vrostaan – Kwesta & Kabza De Small

Best Maskandi Album Umqhele neThawula – Khuzani

Best Pop Album Seasons – Lloyiso

Best Produced Album KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small, Produced by Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev,

DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee

Best Produced Music Video Elaine – Shine, Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, Produced by Shayna Gianelli

Best R&B/Soul Album But Could The Moments in Between – Manana

Best Reggae Album Unleashed – Blakka Yut

Best Rock Album Kanniedood – Francois van Coke

Best Traditional Faith Album The Overflow Gcwala Kimi – Dumi Mkokstad

Best Contemporary Faith Album Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet

Best Traditional Album African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi

Beste Pop Album Jona – Bernice West

Remix of the Year Mörda & Yallunder – Ndinovalo

Rest of Africa award

Sounds of Peace – Moreira Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiç

Best Gqom Album Meeting With The King – DJ LAG

Best African Indigenous faith Album Emmanuel ( Farewell to Phodiso Joel Kgaudi) – JTG Gospel Choir

SAMRO Highest Airplay

Composer Award SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)

CAPASSO Most Streamed

Song Award SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)

Lifetime Achievement Award Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed.

International Achievement Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Record of the year Stimela by 2Point1 feat Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

Music Video of the year Stimela by 2Point1 feat Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

