WATCH: Kevin Hart dances to Mshoza in Sandton

Sandisiwe Mbhele

International and popular comedian Kevin Hart is enjoying his time in South Africa as he experiences some of the country’s trendy places.

Hart arrived in SA last week Wednesday, to perform his Reality Check tour as he started in Cape Town.

Now in Pretoria, the actor, and comedian was seen in some of Sandton’s most trendy spots as he danced to Amapiano and Kwaito sounds.

Saint to Zioux

Videos were shared on social media from patrons who were surprised by the famous guest at Saint Restaurant and Zioux, both at the Marc in Sandton and the brainchild of celebrity chef, David Higgs and Marble Group.

Hart danced to the classic Kwaito song Kortes by the late Mshoza in Zioux. The establishment said they were honoured to have Hart visit them on Friday evening, adding “it was a glorious night!”

Kevin Hart dancing to “Kortes” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8FHPy9fR4A— Cubique DJ (@CubiqueDJ) February 18, 2023

At Saint, patrons couldn’t help but film Hart and his entourage as he continued to move his way through the night.

‘Mpho’ feels the love

Hart was affectionately given the nickname Mpho by locals, as he praised the crowds for their love.

At one of his first show, he said: “Show [one] in Cape Town was INSSAAAAAANNNNEEE! So much energy [and] so much love! Holy s*** ….you guys were unreal! Johannesburg you are up next! Let’s gooooooooo.”

Hart added the country’s vibes are “different.”

“I love you guys so much. Sincerely Mpho Hart,” he said.

Since the announcement that Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour will get dates in SA, tickets quickly sold out from November 2022.

This is the first time the Wedding Ringer actor returns to the country since 2016, he received a good reception from the country at that time.

Despite the buzz about the VIP tickets costing over R17 000 they quickly sold out. The starting price for Reality Check was R910.

Hart performed on Friday, 17 February, and Saturday, 18 February, at Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.

His final show will occur on Sunday at Time Square.