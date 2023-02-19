Why Benedict Cumberbatch is considered a ‘nepo baby’

Citizen Reporter

Nepo baby, a term some people noticed several times after a magazine featured celebrities who have had many privileges in their life to break into their industries.

The term quickly trended, as people named celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, who owns billion dollar beauty company Kylie, the rest of her Kardashian family, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow and more have achieved success and fame because of their parents.

“Nepo” is short for nepotism, defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “giving unfair advantages to your own family if you are in a position of power, especially by giving them jobs.”

Some argue that nepo babies have a right to fame and success, while others say they have been given an unfair advantage in the industry.

So, you are probably wondering why acclaimed English actor Benedict Cumberbatch was listed as a nepo baby.

Nepo baby

Vulture magazine caused quite a stir in December after it published its nepo baby report.

According to online data, after 3.5 million Google searches in the past month, Miley Cyrus was the most popular nepo baby in January 2023, the statement read.

Cyrus is the daughter of the famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother is a music legend, Dolly Parton.

In second place was the reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian with 1.5 million searches. Kardashian is the daughter of the late attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian, who gained notoriety after defending O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

Simpson was found not guilty.

Her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also widely searched on Google. Kim’s younger sister Kylie was in third position with over 1.1 million searches. Their socialite mother Kris Jenner is their manager, she was married to former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

The rest of the list includes Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins, she is the daughter of actor and singer Phil Collins. It also includes Bella Hadid, whose mom is Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Jordanian and American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

They all appeared on Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.

Cumberbatch slavery

Some of the names in the list are expected, however, Benedict Cumberbatch’s name isn’t. The internet was in frenzy last month when it was revealed his family benefited and profited from slavery in 18th and 19th-century Barbados.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s family could face legal pressure from Barbados to pay reparations due to his ancestors running a slave plantation of 250 people.



Abolition of slavery resulted in his family receiving compensation from the UK government — about £1 million in today’s money. pic.twitter.com/mj6kvUPCIC— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2023

Cumberbatch may be asked to pay reparations after his ancestor, Abraham Cumberbatch, purchased a sugar plantation on the island in 1728.

Once British colonies, Barbados says their debt, both financial and spiritual, remains outstanding for the hardship brought by slavery.

Cumberbatch hasn’t commented on the reports.

