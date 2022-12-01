Due to popular demand– Kevin Hart’s SA tour gets more dates

Citizen Reporter

South Africans surprised themselves when they bought comedian Kevin Hart’s presale ticket sales in numbers.

Even though many complained the ticket costs were expensive, starting at R910 to R17 820 for VIP front-row tickets, it has been announced people are more than ready to fork out the money.

Hart announced one date to perform in South Africa, 17 February 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria, on Monday.

Due to popular demand, Hart will now perform his Reality Check tour on Friday, 17 February 2023, and a new date Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Fans of the comedian and actor have been implored to sign up to Discovery Bank for the presale tickets.

The early bird tickets were made available on Wednesday morning, for Discover Bank clients.

The pre-sale access will only be available until 2 December, 8.59am.

NEW ADDED DATE ❗



One Kevin Hart show isn't enough right?



Another show is confirmed for 18 Feb at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria!



General on sale tomorrow at 9 am at https://t.co/o1pJxPLGiO#KevinHartInSA #TicketmasterZA #ComedyNight #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/bmI68UIknr— Ticketmaster South Africa (@TicketmasterZA) December 1, 2022

The starting price is R910 with the wheelchair accessibility priced at R680. However, the ticket prices jump from R1 360 to R2 215.

The platinum tickets cost between R2 500 to R4 000 and the “Kevin Hart Premium Ticket package” will set you back R5 050. The package comes with exclusive merchandise, unique to this package is a limited-edition tour lithograph, commemorative VIP laminate, red carpet entry, VIP check-in and entry and crowd-free merchandise shopping.

The general sale of tickets will go live on Friday, 2 December, from 9am.

Hart’s successful career

Hart movie box office revenue stands at over $4.23 billion global revenue. He is also a successful entrepreneur, with ventures such as being the chairman of HARTBEAT; a global, multi-platform media company, his also the founder of HartBeat Venture which plays a part in building a “Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity in the entertainment industry.

The last time Hart was in South Africa was in 2016, and he performed in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The stand-up comedian received a good reception amongst locals.

Hart also has Netflix stand-up specials such as Irresponsible and Zero F**ks Given.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele