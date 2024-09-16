Popps, Naraghi and Bunu’s show highlights SA’s ability to laugh during tough times

Comedians embrace South Africans' ability to find humour in tragedy.

Mpho Popps, Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu traverse life in South Africa in the side-splitting new stand-up special ‘The F-Show’. Picture: Supplied

Known for our ability to laugh at harrowing circumstances, South Africans have persevered through a number of challenges.

Mpho Popps, Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu have embraced this proclivity of finding comedy through tragedy in their new stand-up comedy special, The F Show.

Seated in the sold-out theatre, the audience’s anticipation for side-splitting humour was palpable. It was evident that members of the crowd felt comfortable in the hands of the teasing trio.

Mzansi and money

First on the stage was Mpho Popps, who hilariously introduced a significant theme of the show, which is South Africa’s unfortunate relationship with money.

While culminating his on-stage antics, the jokester was able to maintain an impressive engagement with the audience.

Mpho Popps consistently transitioned from punchline to an unexpected reference to the crowd. His ability to riff with audience members while staying on theme demonstrated why he is one of South Africa’s most beloved comedians.

The funnyman touched on topics of corruption, family dynamics and traditions. Although these subjects are ones we all know, Popps injected a fresh perspective by offering personal anecdotes and well-developed insights.

The comedian then introduced his “brother from Iran with a man bun” Naraghi.

The latter began his set by cautioning the audience to live within their means. Particularly addressing the men watching, the comedian provided suggestions on how to maintain your budget when going on a date.

Naraghi’s distinct voice shone through, as he delivered quick-witted observations of cultural differences and daily blunders.

Teacher’s pet

Known for her no-nonsense approach, Bunu prompted laughter before she even began her set.

The former teacher humorously shed light on the reality of being an educator in South Africa, particularly in a private school. She was able to make light of topics, including depression, in a tasteful and relatable manner.

Mpho Popps, Naraghi and Bunu’s comedic stylings intertwined in a display of what it means to be South African. The ability to laugh at ourselves and one another creates a sense of unity, and that is exactly what this show provided.

