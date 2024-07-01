‘It’s not BBL’ – Gogo Skhotheni on why she spent over R200K on surgery

The DJ jetted of to Turkey a few days ago to go under the knife.

Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, made headlines last week after she disclosed that she underwent cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

However, speaking with The Citizen, the reality TV star and DJ clarified that the surgery was not the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) as speculated.

“It’s not BBL that I did. I did a tummy tuck, and I had to fill certain parts of my body like hip dips,” she said.

Opening up about her decision to go under the knife, Skhotheni said she didn’t like the body changes that came after she gave birth.

“I wanted the body I had before having kids and I couldn’t get it, no matter how hard I tried. I did lose some weight from eating healthily and the slimming tea that I sold, but I was not satisfied still.

“Now I wanted to shape my body the way I wanted and in a way that would make me happy,” she added.

Gogo Skhotheni on costs, pain, and recovery

Skhotheni disclosed that the entire process cost her nearly R230,000, including flights and other associated costs.

She said she only experienced intense pain for a few minutes after the surgery.

ALSO READ: Woman sues Mpumalanga health dept for R40m after alleged botched operation

She added: “Pain out of 10 was 10, but only on the first day, a few minutes after the surgery.

“It was a shocking experience for just a few minutes after surgery, but after that, it was okay, manageable, and I was forever sleeping. I had a 24-hour nurse on call that helped me with [recovery], to walk and get out of bed.

Skhotheni has also shared a video on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of her journey.

NOW READ: ‘Een keer om die son’: ‘n Kragtige beligting van ‘n familie se bitter en soet oor ‘n jaar