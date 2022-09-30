Khloe Kardashian reveals she rejected Tristan Thompson’s marriage proposal

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has once again opened up in the new episodes of The Kardashian.

The businesswoman has not held back about her real thoughts towards the father of her children Tristan Thompson, particularly how his cheating scandals have affected her mentally.

In season two of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe said Thompson’s indiscretions have affected her mentally and explained how he tried to keep her in his life.

Last week, Khloe said she found out Thompson was having a baby with another woman just days after they planted an embryo in a surrogate for their second child.

In episode two, Khloe says she rejected a prospal from the basketball player days before the paternity scandal.

Initially, Thompson denied he was the father of fitness model Maralee Nicholas’s child, however, a paternity test confirmed otherwise.

The Good American co-founder said she was confused by Thomspon’s behaviour weeks before the scandal.

She told her sister, Kim Kardashian, that she was in a good place with her ex-boyfriend and was surprised he cheated on her.

Kim revealed that Thompson proposed to Khloe but never revealed this to the family.

Khloe explained why she rejected the proposal and why she didn’t inform anybody.

“I said, I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family and as hurtful as it was for him to hear, it was the truth.”

Khloe further said she would never accept a proposal to give someone false hope.

Khloe and Thompson welcomed their son via surrogacy in July, however, they have kept his name unwrapped and haven’t officially posted him on their social media accounts.

The episode proceeded to show how Khloe’s mental state had deteriorated. She visited a doctor to check on her brain health.

She had an MRI and the doctor went over the results with her. The MRI images showed changes in Khloe’s brain patterns that indicate trauma. There have been assumptions the trauma is likely due to her relationship with Thomspon.

Netizens were happy to see Khloe this week, with a rumoured new man, actor Michele Morrone.

