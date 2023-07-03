EXCLUSIVE: ‘I don’t understand why she’s lying’ – BBTitans winner Khosi Twala on ‘hitmen’ allegations

By Lineo Lesemane

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) winner, Khosi Twala, also referred to as King Khosi, has exclusively revealed to The Citizen that she is taking legal action against the former BBTitans housemate, Nelisa Msila.

This after Nelisa went on a Twitter rant, accusing her of sending hitmen to her family.

Khosi said Nelisa is lying, and she is confused as to why she would create such lies.

“She is lying, that’s why I didn’t want to engage because I don’t understand why she is lying. At first, I thought it was clout chasing, but when she added more lies to her Twitter thread, I knew I had to do something about it.”

Khosi said her lawyers are working on the matter, and she will be taking legal action. She added that she was initially advised to reach out to her, but she (Nelisa) continued to tweet more lies.

“I want to teach her a lesson that you cannot just tweet such lies about people on social media and get away with it,” Khosi said.

Khosi: ‘I don’t even know her like that’

The BBTitans winner said while she has engaged with Nelisa at Big Brother’s house, she does not know her that much. She added that she only met her once after the show, and they had a quick chat.

“We then followed each other on Instagram, but we never spoke again since then. That’s why I am confused about all this.”

In her lengthy Twitter thread, Nelisa said she has screenshots of her conversation with Khosi.

“She still hasn’t messaged back, yet everybody is telling me to stop tweeting. Let’s meet in court. You have my number. We both know that @RealKhosiTwala text me. Stop telling people to text me. The screenshot says everything Xoxo.”

She added: “She sent inkabi to both my sisters and my dad. They sent the message with the address to me… You know I’m in Durban. Come to me straight, and we’ll sort this out. Now she’s not answering my messages because I took screenshots and reported her to the police”.

We tried to contact Nelisa for a comment, but her phone rang unanswered.

