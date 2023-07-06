‘BBTitans’ star Thato Mokoena-Mthombeni bags another TV role

By Lineo Lesemane

Congratulations are in order to Big Brother Tititans (BBTitans) and Big Brother Mzansi star Thato Mokoena-Mthombeni.

The TV star has bagged an acting gig on Mzansi Magic’s new series Magaeng.

Thato will be starring alongside other industry giants like Tina Mnumzane, Khabonina Qubeka, Themba Ndaba, and Thato Molamu.

Announcing the news, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted: “Former #BBMzansi housemate, known to her fans as Thato Immaculate, will star in Magaeng − a new series coming to Mzansi Magic this month. This follows Thato’s stint on The River playing Nthabiseng Maleka.”

The Big Brother star scored her first TV acting gig on The River last year. She is also a dance and fitness studio owner.

“Dreams come true, prayers get answered. If you know me, you know this is my daily prayer. Jesus, you’ve been good to me. May I decrease, and you increase. May you be glorified through my life,” she wrote, celebrating her first acting gig last year.

Thank you so much everyone! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and @PhilMphela thank you for always highlighting our work you’re much appreciated— Thato Immaculate Mokoena-Mthombeni (@callherthato) July 5, 2023

ALSO READ: ‘BBTitans’ ex-housemate Nelisa Msila claims Khosi Twala sent hitmen to her family

‘BBTitans’ winner, Khosi Twala, is nominated for the 40 Under 40 SA Awards

Amid the hitmen allegations earlier this week, Khosi Twala announced that she had received a nomination for 40 Under 40 SA Awards South Africa.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Khosi said she was among the more than 100 individuals nominated.

“Negative people need drama like oxygen. Stay positive, it will take their breath away. Thank you, Khosi Reigns. The sky is the limit 🙏” she wrote.

The BBTitans winner also shared that the 40 under 40 Awards are curated to “identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, community service and have risen the ranks of their companies or industries.”

The awards will take place at the Houghton Hotel on 9 September.

NOW READ: ‘Changed my life’ – Kwenzo Pholoba reflects on playing Qhawe Zulu on The Wife