Kolisi family enjoy skiing, as they spend first Christmas in snow

The Kolisi kids, Nic and Kez, have been in three different schools in less than a year, following a hectic 12 months for the family

The Kolisi family is in Club Med Alpe d’Huez – French Alps, which is one of the largest ski areas in Europe. Picture: rachelkolisi/Instagram

After relocating to France following Siya Kolisi joining French side Racing 92, the Kolisi family is spending their Christmas in snow for the first time.

“The holiday we never knew we needed. First time in the snow and safe to say we’re all obsessed,” wrote Rachel Kolisi. The Kolisi family is in Club Med Alpe d’Huez – French Alps, which is one of the largest ski areas in Europe.

“There’s ski/snowboarding sessions in the morning after break and afternoon after lunch. Such an amazing activity for the whole family! Excited to head out this afternoon again,” said Rachel.

Kids enjoying snow

The Kolisi family travelled from Paris to the French Alps by train, which took them about five hours, according to Rachel.

“It’s the first time the kids have seen snow and touched snow, super exciting to see how happy they were,” said Rachel in a video detailing their travel.

“We are going to be here for six days, it is just incredible and they’ve put so many incredible personal touches everywhere for us. Obviously given us a Christmas tree, way better than we had at home.

“Yesterday was the first time any of us tried skiing! Today we were all feeling super confident! (We have the most amazing instructors) I can’t believe how many little kids fly down those mountains,” captioned, of a video

Siya was missing from the videos, after playing a game on Saturday in which his team Racing 92 had a comfortable 66-10 victory against Oyonnax in the French Top 14. But the two-time World Cup winning Captain posted a video of his family on the resort, saying he is en route to join them.

Much to do, so little time

In one of her posts over a week ago, Rachel explained that it has been a busy year for the family and they haven’t had enough time to enjoy their new environment in France and that the Kolisi kids have been forced to change schools.

“We spent most of the day exploring Jardin des tuileries, a park very close to the Louvre, it had the most incredible Christmas market,” wrote Rachel.

After the Springboks successfully defended their world title in France, the team had a gruelling week-long trophy tour around the country before Siya and his family had to fly back to Paris as the Bok Captain had to be officially unveiled as a new Racing 92 player.

A few days after this, Rachel posted a photo of the family of four in Miami, US, where they watched an Inter Miami soccer match, holding the jersey of the team’s superstar Lionel Messi. After their time in Miami, the Kolisi family headed to New York to watch a basketball game at the Garden.

“Nic and Kez have been in 3 different schools in less than a year, and finished the first term at the school they’re currently at. Liyema is done with his first year of studies and Liphelo done with grade 9.”

“We haven’t been out much because I’ve had so much work to get closed out before the year – 4 days to go till I finally get a break, and we head out for the holiday of our dreams. It’s been one wild year, and we plan on having the best, most quality filled time this holiday.”

