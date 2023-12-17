WATCH: Rachel Kolisi and the kids hang out at their first Parisian Christmas market

'It’s been one wild year, and we plan on having the best, most quality filled time this holiday,' Rachel said.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi seem to be adapting well to their new life in Paris, France.

The family relocated to the city of love in August after the Springbok captain signed with French union club Racing 92.

Since winning the Rugby World Cup in September, Siya has played three games for his new team. He played his fourth game for Racing 92 in Ireland on Saturday evening.

Rachel has been managing well in finding her way around the city without Siya, and has mastered several “moving milestones” over the last couple of months.

Not only has she mastered online shopping, she also learned how to put petrol in their car and how to charge it. In November, she even gave her husband driving lessons.

Rachel the explorer

In September while Siya was preparing for the Rugby World Cup, she took the kids to Disneyland in Paris to celebrate their son, Nic’s birthday.

The whole Kolisi family also travelled to the United States for a trip where they spent time in Miami and New York in November.

The family will now be jetting off on a well-deserved family holiday next week, Rachel revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a short video clip of their outing to a local Christmas market.

“We spent most of the day exploring Jardin des Tuileries, a park very close to the Louvre, it had the most incredible Christmas market.

“Nic and Kez have been in [three] different schools in less than a year, and finished the first term at the school they’re currently at. Liyema is done with his first year of studies and Liphelo done with grade [nine]!

“We haven’t been out much because I’ve had so much work to get closed out before the year – [four] days to go till I finally get a break, and we head out for the holiday of our dreams!

“It’s been one wild year, and we plan on having the best, most quality filled time this holiday. Siya has a game in Ireland tonight, just letting you know before the questions start,” she wrote in her past.

