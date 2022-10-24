American rapper Travis Scott embroiled in a cheating scandal

Lethabo Malatsi

American rapper Jacques Webster, famously known by his stage name Travis Scott, is embroiled in a cheating scandal after his alleged ex-girlfriend had broken her silent about their affair.

This after the alleged ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar on her Instagram story shared a picture showing the Astroworld rapper onset of a shoot with the caption “I’m directing [obviously]”, and this led to netizens speculating he is cheating on American beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, who is the mother of Travis’s two children, Stormi and their almost nine-month-old son.

‘I’ve never been with this person’

However, the 31-year-old Sicko Mode hitmaker vehemently denied the rumours and took to his Instagram account to put the rumours to bed, saying that he doesn’t “know this person” nor has he been with “YungSweetRo” – Kar’s Instagram handle.

“It’s a lot of weird sh** going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” Travis Scott slammed the rumours.

According to HotNewHipHop, the two [Travis and Rojean] have been linked to each other since 2013, even though their relationship was never confirmed publicly and she was spotted backstage at a few of his concerts, but the rumour mill shut down once Travis started dating Kylie publicly in 2017.

A close source to Travis commented on a post by The Shade Room citing that the rumours are false, she said: “I’ve been working with Travis for 8 years [and] I was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. This lady is delusional [and] she was not there with him. He does not f**k with her in any way. Nothing else to see here”.

‘You cheat on that bi**h every single night’

Though Rojean did not take kindly to “La Flame’s” statement, she subsequently posted a couple of videos on her social media platform citing Travis is lying and that the two were together on Valentine’s Day.

“Imagine trying to convince the internet that you don’t know someone and that someone has a bunch of naked videos and pictures of you,” Kar said in a video.

“Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f**king everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on.

“This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bi**h every single night. The whole f***ing city sees it,” she added.

However, Scott shared a picture with a date on it stating he was not with her on Valentine’s Day.

