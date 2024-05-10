‘People loved him because he loved them’ – Meshack Mavuso on Mpho Sebeng

The memorial service would’ve been better hosted at a venue like Rhema Bible Church as Joburg Theatre couldn’t contain the number of people in attendance.

actor and director Meshack Mavuso was one of the many thespians at Mpho Sebeng’s memeorial service at Joburg Theatre. Pictures: mavuso101, mpho_sebeng/Instagram

Mpho Sebeng’s memorial service on Thursday at the Joburg Theatre was incredibly attended, giving an indication of how appreciated the actor was by his peers, young and old.

“This number [of people] proves that he was a respectful young man, he respected everyone he worked with. That’s why you see so many people…this is nothing. I think the funeral will be worse because people loved him because he loved them,” actor and director Meshack Mavuso told The Citizen.

Mourners come in numbers

The seasoned actor was one of the many thespians, media, friends and colleagues of Sebeng who couldn’t enter the Lesedi Theatre at Joburg Theatre.

“It shows the respect he had for the craft. The respect he had for even us, those who are older than him. He never undermined anyone. He loved the undustry, not what comes with the industry…he loved the art form.”

Such was the attendance that at least 100 to 200 people were outside watching the screen of what was happening inside the memorial service. With numerous cars unable to find parking space inside the theatre, there was makeshift parking space all around the theatre.

Former Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe was also in attendance and said: “It tells you about the kind of person he was. Not everyone is able to come into this industry and make a mark and be loved by everyone…others are divas, others are just difficult to work with because they think they’ve made it.”

“When you see all these people here, you just get a taste of this guy…if you’ve lived with him, spent some time with him, you realise that he was some sort of an angel,” said Mafatshe.

Speaking causally with other actors there, Mavuso joked that it seems like they came to just greet each other because they couldn’t enter the venue.

ALSO READ: Something in me short circuited when Mpho died – Thuso Mbedu

‘A baobab has fallen’

Mavuso had worked with Sebeng on a handful of tv shows.

“I knew Mpho when he was still very young, I think he was seven or eight. We were doing Bay of Plenty,” shared Mavuso.

He also worked with Sebeng on Zero Tolerance, when the late actor portrayed the character of Mavuso’s son on the show.

“Look, we’ve lost a young talent. It’s sad that we bury these young talents, people who we thought will grow and take the baton from us and give it to another generation.”

“We’ve lost as an industry, it’s sad, we are sad, we’re mourning. I mean, a young baobab has fallen and we were looking [with expectation] that this is the baobab that will grow and bare fruits. There’s nothing we can say, it’s God’s will,” said Mavuso.

“We write the script as scriptwriters and also direct, but and the end it’s God who says ‘here’s the ending’. So, we’re at the ending of the show and he [Sebeng] has taken a bow.”

Mafatshe shot some scenes with Sebeng for a film that’s yet to be released.

“The film is not out yet, but it also includes Patrick Shai,” said Mafatshe, adding that there’s a scene he shares with the two late actors. “It hurts, because they were two amazing people. To lose people like that is so painful. Mpho had a long life [ahead of him] but God knows.”

NOW READ: ‘His family loved and were proud of him’ – Actor Mpho Sebeng dies in car crash