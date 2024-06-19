IFP will calm ‘two elephants in the room’

The IFP aims to maintain harmony between the ANC and DA in the Government of National Unity, says analyst Goodenough Mashego.

Being a peacemaker in the government of national unity (GNU) will be the main role of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), according to independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego.

The IFP had already benefited from the GNU, being given a chance to lead KwaZulu-Natal, he said.

“To make sure that the two elephants [the ANC and Democratic Alliance] stay together in the GNU room, the IFP must make sure the two parties work together – because if the relationship collapses, it will also affect them badly. The party is the glue that will keep the DA [Democratic Alliance] and ANC together.”

IFP holding the leaders to account

When asked about the IFP’s role in the GNU, party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it would be holding the leaders to account, to ensure service delivery and accountability.

“So far there has been a clear indication the GNU is functioning well, as we saw in KwaZulu-Natal, so we are waiting for it to start operating nationally,” said Hlengwa.

The GNU comprises five parties: the ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance and Good. They hold 273 of 400 seats (or 68%) in the National Assembly. Discussions with other parties are continuing.

There could be an issue with accountability

Thabang Motswaledi from the department of politics and international relations at North-West University said there could be an issue with accountability.

He said the IFP, DA and other parties comprising GNU would find it difficult to hold the government into account.

“How can you be a watchdog of a government you are a part of?” he asked.

“A good example of what I am talking about is the Good leader, Patricia de Lille, who was very vocal but later the government gave her ministerial responsibility and she kept quiet.”

Motswaledi said so far, he believed the watchdog role could be expected from the uMkhonto weSizwe party and the Economic Freedom Fighters, as they don’t form part of the GNU.

IFP not neutral as expected

When asked if the IFP would be a peacemaker, Motswaledi said the party would not be as neutral as expected as it would be profit-driven, like other GNU members.

“When you look at the GNU setup, currently everyone is looking at benefitting.

“Everybody is looking at what they can get from the table and at the end of the day, it will be the government against the opposition bench.

“So I don’t see the IFP behaving differently.”

Yesterday, the ANC released a statement to invite political parties that are not parties of the GNU to reconsider and join it.

“The GNU emerged as the optimal approach to defend and advance our vision of a united, democratic, nonracial, nonsexist and prosperous South Africa, the statement said.”