Prince William calls Lady Hussey’s alleged racist comments ‘unacceptable’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There is another British royal scandal brewing after a domestic abuse activist, Ngozi Fulani publicly said she had “mixed feelings” about her recent visit to Buckingham Palace after meeting Lady Hussey.

A monarchy that has tainted history with colonialism and racism, for some royal watchers it doesn’t come to much surprise that the royals may have a racism issue.

Meghan Markle first highlighted this during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Markle told Oprah that the race of her first child Archie was a hot debate, eluding that a senior royal asked how dark their child’s skin would be before he was born.

Meghan, whose mother is black and whose father is white, also spoke about how she had suicidal thoughts but failed to receive any support during her time in the royal family.

Ngozi Fulani racism claims

Fulani took to Twitter to allege that Lady Susan Hussey, 83, repeatedly asked her where in Africa she was from, despite her explaining to her she was born British and has lived all her life in the country.

Fulani shared the alleged transcript of her conversation with Hussey on her social media accounts.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support???????? pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq— Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

There has been a massive backlash from the public, with people asking the royals to take accountability.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William said in a statement that the comments made by his fellow royal are “unacceptable”.

Lady Hussey resigned from her royal duties after her comments went viral and apologised to Fulani.

Publishing his statement through his representative, William said he was “disappointed to hear the guest’s experience”.

“Obviously I wasn’t there but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Buckingham Palace said they are taking the incident “very seriously”, a representative for the palace said.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

The representative said they are reminding all members of the royal family of diversity and inclusive policies, “which they are required to uphold at all times”.

Hussey has been part of the royal household since 1960, serving as the late Queen Elizabeth’s aide.

Twitter’s heated debate and reactions on another royal racism scandal:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in Royal Family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth.



Ngozi Fulani’s experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t isolated, one off or a ‘bad apple’ at Buckingham Palace.



You can’t reform this. pic.twitter.com/CdXBD02Tss— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) November 30, 2022

Lady Susan Hussey did not make racist comments. She simply saw a name she didn't recognize and wanted to know which ethnicity bore the name. Ngozi could have done us proud by saying that she's a proud Igbo descendant, but noooooo. Where you see racism, I see racial inferiority.— Nmesomachi (@Nmeso4dworld) November 30, 2022

This lady hussey situtation still irritates me to the core. If you live in the UK & wear an ethnic outfit, It reads that you are proud of your culture & ethnicity. If I ask you where you are from, I expect you to tell me proudly, not cry racism. This race baiting needs to stop.????????— Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) November 30, 2022

The media witch hunt of Lady Susan Hussey is rather poor – she’s an 83 year old woman.— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) November 30, 2022