Ladysmith Black Mambazo release ‘prayer’ album to ‘soothe people’s spirits’

The group has been in the music industry for over 60 years.

Isicathamiya musical legends Ladysmith Black Mambazo have released a brand new gospel album titled Songs from the South African Church.

The globally-renowned group was formed in the 1960s and has since earned truckloads of awards and accolades.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo teamed up with Gallo Music and the group’s record label, Mambazo Music, to bring this masterpiece to life.

The aim is to heal, comfort, and strengthen people

Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s lead vocalist Sibongiseni Shabalala said their aim with Songs from the South African Church album was to embrace familiar songs sung in the churches.

He said they also aimed to lift spirits following the devastating impact and loss of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Mzansi in 2020.

“We all lost our loved ones or know someone who lost someone during the pandemic, so we wanted to record songs that will soothe people’s spirits and remind them that God is still with us and He loves us all. It is also a prayer album.

“Our wish is for all people to heal, be comforted, and be strengthened to carry on with life and all its challenges,” he explained.

The album also showcases the depth, variety of influences, and flavours that flow and ebb through many worship services in this country.

Songs from the South African Church is comprised of songs like Wonderful Love and Unkulunkulu, which is an affirmation of God’s love that doesn’t choose, according to the group.

Shabalala said the album is mainly inspired by the love they have received from fans throughout the years.

He explained: “This album was most influenced by the desire of the group to show the fans that we care about them, and we suffered together during the tough times, and we pray for everyone to be able to heal around the world.”

Songs from the South African Church album is available on all digital streaming platforms.

