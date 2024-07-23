Luxury and leisure in the heart of the SA bushveld – Hartbeespoort

It’s a perfect place to unwind far from the city crowds.

Gone are the days where you have to drive hundreds of kilometres from home to enjoy a getaway.

Hartbeespoort is just under an hour’s drive from Joburg and is the place to be.

Needing some time away, I decided to go to the Seasons Golf, Leisure and Spa, a luxury leisure resort nestled in the heart of the Harties bushveld situated on the northern slopes of the Magaliesberg mountains.

It’s a beautifully-kept secret and it shouldn’t be… the more people who know about the resort the better it would be because it has so much on offer for couples, families, grandparents – and dogs.

Just a stone’s throw away from Johannesburg, it promises an unforgettable getaway with facilities that cater to every family member.

A home away from home

Whether you’re looking for relaxation, adventure, or a bit of both, the resort ensures that your stay is nothing short of spectacular.

The chalets vary in size and have bedrooms, a lounge area, ensuite bathrooms and the typical SA braai balcony area.

Since South Africans love their braais, I couldn’t resist getting some charcoal and starting up a fire for some deliciously charred meat. But I must admit I didn’t do any of the braaiing, I just watched.

The rooms are fully equipped with electronics and the kitchen is stocked with crockery and cutlery allowing you to buy groceries and cook or host.

If you’re not in the mood, you can always eat at the restaurant on the property.

Located near the spa, Tanglewood Restaurant is a culinary gem where guests can savour a simple yet delicious menu.

Named after the majestic Tangled Wild Olive tree at its entrance, it offers a range of appetising meals and drinks.

From gourmet cocktails and burgers to fresh wraps and salads, every dish is crafted to tantalise your taste buds.

The restaurant reminded me of Rosebank or Sandton eateries where the vibe is strong, the music is enjoyable and the décor is instagrammable.

Golf and outdoor activities

A popular activity among younger members of the middle class are golf trips. Husbands get together for a serious golf weekend and enjoy drinks and tournaments – and this is just the place for that.

It’s the closest bushveld golf course to Joburg and golfers can enjoy a pristine 18-hole, par-72 golf course.

The course offers a unique blend of challenging play and stunning natural beauty. Golfers can tee off amid the local birdlife and resident wildlife, which add a touch of magic to every game, and then sleep over.

This takes away the rush of returning home afterwards and allows for the safety of recovery.

Meanwhile, the ladies of leisure can enjoy a spa day or make it a couple’s activity. Being the “soft life” lover that I am, and a spa connoisseur, I booked in for some serious pampering.

Spa and relaxation: pampering at its best

The award-winning Seasons Spa has so many procedures and treatments on offer that there wasn’t enough time to do everything. So I chose to come back to sample everything on its “menu”.

A relaxing environment of thatched huts on a dam is where you get your spa treatments – from facials, pedicures, full body massages and more.

There are pools for guests to enjoy while the restaurant on site serves food and drinks to guests that can be preordered.

I’ve never been to a spa with such an interesting array of birdlife. Although I’m not a birdwatcher, I was entranced by the brightly coloured birds that kept flying past.

The spa provides a variety of luxurious treatments from soothing massages to invigorating therapy pools.

The most popular one when I was there was the heated pool with many couples wanting to relax in the warm water, while waiters brought cocktails from the bar at the Tanglewood Restaurant.

The spa’s procedures are made to rejuvenate the body and mind and is a haven of tranquillity.

My partner and I seemed to have landed there on game night because a large group of people from Joburg was playing all sorts of board games while others danced and had a good time. Part of the restaurant’s offering involves interactive sports.

My partner and I played a game of noughts and crosses that had been laid out for guests to use while waiting for our steaks. In true SA style is an on-site “spaza” shop called Tanglewood Trading.

Situated below the restaurant, it’s a classy convenience store stocked with basic and general drug-store items. An interesting new sport that’s growing all over SA is padel.

It’s played with smaller racquets and aquamarine shaded courts which are the size of a tennis court. For those looking to engage in a bit of friendly competition, the resort features a padel court.

Originating from Mexico, padel is a dynamic sport that blends elements of tennis and squash.

Played in pairs on a smaller court, it uses solid, stringless racquets and allows for wall rebounds.

I noticed that the courts would fill up in the mornings and towards late afternoon. Padel is a great cardio workout and appears to be loved by many people.

Football will never go out of style in SA and Seasons has a fivea-side soccer astro turf. It is perfect for fun games with family and friends.

Equipped with quality turf and floodlights, it’s an ideal spot for evening games under the stars.

As I experienced each sporting facility on the property, I started to understand the importance of health and fitness on a getaway.

As I previously mentioned, Seasons Golf, Leisure and Spa has the most interesting selection of birds I’ve ever seen. Nature lovers will find solace in the resort’s bird hide.

It’s strategically positioned to offer breathtaking views of the diverse birdlife of the Magaliesberg.

It’s an idyllic spot to immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the bushveld and a secret part of me wants to take up birdwatching because of this.

And let’s not forget the small buck that wander around freely sipping from a small stream next to a running trail.

Family fun and fitness

For endless family fun, the resort’s waterpark is a must-visit. The kids will love it.

The waterpark features a swimming pool with exciting slides, an outdoor gym, a putt-putt course, and a playground area with an outdoor chess game.

Whether you’re looking to splash around in the water or engage in a friendly game, the waterpark has something for everyone.

There are even grassy spots for couples’ picnics and outdoor proposals for those who are feeling romantic.

I feel that Seasons Golf, Leisure and Spa is a sanctuary where every family member can find joy, relaxation and adventure.

The whole point of the resort seems to be serenity. With its extensive range of facilities and breathtaking surroundings, it’s the perfect destination for an unforgettable family getaway.

And don’t forget, it will take you less than a full tank of petrol to get there – it’s worth the drive.

