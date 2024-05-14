Media personality offers to pay for tombstone of boy (5) killed in Soshanguve

The young boy was shot and killed during a hijacking incident involving his father.

Lamiez Holworthy to pay for the tombstone of the 5-year-old boy killed in Soshanguve. Pictures: Instagram/@lamiez_holworthy and @gift_makoti

Lamiez Halworthy has offered to pay for the tombstone of the 5-year-old boy, who was killed in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Friday, 10 May.

The heart-wrenching murder of Ditebogo Phalane Jr has sent shockwaves across the country.

The boy was reportedly running outside to welcome his father home when he was shot and killed by armed robbers hijacking his father’s bakkie.

“On 11 May 2024, Ditebogo Phalane was hijacked in Soshanguve in Block UU, and his Toyota Hilux bakkie was stolen. Even more devastatingly, his son was shot and died later in hospital.

“We are heartbroken and appeal to anyone with information to come forward to assist the authorities in their investigation,” the family’s statement read.

Lamiez to pay for tombstone

Media personality Lamiez Holworthy has since offered to cover the expenses for the tombstone of the young boy.

“I have no words. My heart breaks, not only as a mother but as someone who is proudly Pretorian. This can’t be our norm. Ka hana (I refuse). I’d like to pay for Ditebogo Jr’s tombstone,” Lamiez wrote.

No arrests have been made

Police said they are on the lookout for suspects and urge anyone with information to assist in the investigation.

Police spokesperson Lieut. Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed: “We are actively pursuing the suspects, having opened a case of murder and hijacking for investigation.”

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has offered a substantial reward of R250 000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Ditebogo Jr’s death.

“I will be giving a R250 000 reward to anyone with information about the guilty party. Pls, DM me personally here on Twitter. We must find them. I know someone knows who is responsible,” he tweeted.

I will be giving a 250 thousand rand reward to anyone with information of the guilty party. Pls DM me personally here on twitter. We must find them. I know someone knows who is responsible. https://t.co/LJ41bmhVBR — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 12, 2024

