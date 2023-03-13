‘The Little Mermaid’: Watch this side-by-side comparison of the 1989 and 2023 trailers

Kaunda Selisho

The cinema run for the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is almost upon us and Disney has released a new poster and full trailer for the film ahead of its release.

Two of the film’s stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, debuted the trailer on ABC’s live broadcast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards (The Oscars) and some fans have compared the trailer for the live-action reimagining to the studio’s animated musical classic.

US actress Melissa McCarthy (L) and US singer and actress Halle Bailey speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The 2023 version of The Little Mermaid reimagines the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

“The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.

“She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

Watch: A side-by-side comparison of the 1989 and 2023 ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailers

Helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid opens exclusively in theatres nationwide on 26 May 2023.

‘The Little Mermaid’ (2023) cast

The official poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic | Picture: Supplied

The film stars:

Singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric

Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian

Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle

Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder

Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina

Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby

Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton

Two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Bridesmaids) as Ursula

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Finding Neverland).

Official soundtrack

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease Live!), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) serving as executive producer.

The brand new soundtrack for Disney’s The Little Mermaid is available now to Pre-Save, Pre-Add or Pre-Order.