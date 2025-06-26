DJ goes haute: Uncle Waffles slays at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Paris show

Swazi-born Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles is proving once again that her name belongs on global guest lists. The “Zenzele” hitmaker brought the beat, and the look, to the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Week show in Paris, an event helmed by none other than Pharrell Williams and attended by music royalty including Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Uncle Waffles Spring/Summer 2026, on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France (Picture by Edward Berthelot via /Getty Images)

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation was more than just a fashion show—it was a cultural moment.

Held under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, who continues to blur the lines between music and luxury fashion, the show drew some of the world’s biggest names.

Among them: power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who turned heads as always, with Queen Bey receiving an exclusive designer bag straight off the runway.

But it was Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, who quietly owned the moment with her effortless cool.

Wearing loose-fitting brown trousers, a white button-down shirt, and a sleeveless jumper, she struck the perfect balance between streetwear and style week chic.

Uncle Waffles attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. Picture by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images

Her short curly blonde ‘do added a playful edge to the look, turning heads and cameras in her direction.

She posted a video montage from the event on social media, captioning it: “If you like it, get it twice. Thank you for having me again.”

The DJ’s rise from viral sensation to international pop culture mainstay has been nothing short of electric.

Known for her electrifying live sets and magnetic stage presence, Uncle Waffles continues to break barriers, especially for African women in music.

Uncle Waffles attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024, in Paris, France. Picture via Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Her current single, “Zenzele” (which Tyla posted dancing to), is rapidly climbing the charts and driving a TikTok dance craze, with fans across the globe creating their own choreographed spins to the amapiano anthem.

From the decks to designer rows, Uncle Waffles is showing that talent, timing, and authenticity are the ultimate style statements.

The Verdict? She Ate.

While Pharrell delivered the fashion, and Beyoncé got the gift, Uncle Waffles brought the energy, the look, and the culturally cool that made the show feel truly global.