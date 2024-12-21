‘South Africa has lost an icon’: Actress Michelle Botes has died
The actress is best known for playing Cherel de Villiers in 'Isidingo'.
Michelle Botes during the Saftas on 10 May 2012 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
South African actress Michelle Botes died on Saturday morning after battling cancer.
She was 63 years old.
Botes’ talent agency, Oh Talent Management, confirmed the news on social media.
“It was an honour knowing you over this past year. Your commitment to your craft was inspirational. You had a light inside you that was felt by all who were around you. Deepest condolences to your nearest and dearest,” it said on Instagram.
Botes is best known for playing Cherel de Villiers in Isidingo. Other shows she starred in include Binnelanders and The Legacy.
Michelle Botes’ battle with cancer
A few weeks ago, Botes revealed to Bruis magazine she had been battling with myeloma, a cancer that affects the bone marrow, for the past two-and-a-half years.
After initially undergoing chemotherapy, she decided to stop the treatment.
“I didn’t see a chance to feel so terribly bad again and not be myself,” she told Bruis.
Condolences pour in
Condolences have since poured in for the actress.
The South African Film and Television Awards said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said South Africa has “lost an icon”.
Political party Rise Mzansi said Botes left an “indelible mark on television and storytelling”.
“Crazy! Just saw her on the cover of a mag yesterday, coupled with an interview about her journey with cancer. A phenomenal woman. Rest In Peace Michelle,” said comedian Marc Lottering.
