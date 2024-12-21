‘South Africa has lost an icon’: Actress Michelle Botes has died

The actress is best known for playing Cherel de Villiers in 'Isidingo'.

Michelle Botes during the Saftas on 10 May 2012 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

South African actress Michelle Botes died on Saturday morning after battling cancer.

She was 63 years old.

Botes’ talent agency, Oh Talent Management, confirmed the news on social media.

“It was an honour knowing you over this past year. Your commitment to your craft was inspirational. You had a light inside you that was felt by all who were around you. Deepest condolences to your nearest and dearest,” it said on Instagram.

Botes is best known for playing Cherel de Villiers in Isidingo. Other shows she starred in include Binnelanders and The Legacy.

Michelle Botes’ battle with cancer

A few weeks ago, Botes revealed to Bruis magazine she had been battling with myeloma, a cancer that affects the bone marrow, for the past two-and-a-half years.

After initially undergoing chemotherapy, she decided to stop the treatment.

“I didn’t see a chance to feel so terribly bad again and not be myself,” she told Bruis.

Condolences pour in

Condolences have since poured in for the actress.

The South African Film and Television Awards said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Michelle Botes.



Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and colleagues. Rest in peace, Michelle Botes. Your legacy will continue to shine brightly. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ngsJIA299T — South African Film & Television Awards #SAFTAs (@SAFTAs_1) December 21, 2024

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said South Africa has “lost an icon”.

We have lost an icon.



Thank you to Michelle Botes for all your commitment and passion over the years. Your characters were a household staple and you brought joy to all those who followed your work over the years. Rest in peace.



Condolences to the Botes family and to all… pic.twitter.com/BSVhL24Fr9 — Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) December 21, 2024

Political party Rise Mzansi said Botes left an “indelible mark on television and storytelling”.

RISE Mzansi extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and fans of renowned actress Michelle Botes, who passed away this morning.



She was widely celebrated for her iconic role as Cherel de Villiers on the SABC3 soap opera Isidingo and for her immense… pic.twitter.com/6M5Ra7hgGZ — RISE Mzansi (@Rise_Mzansi) December 21, 2024

“Crazy! Just saw her on the cover of a mag yesterday, coupled with an interview about her journey with cancer. A phenomenal woman. Rest In Peace Michelle,” said comedian Marc Lottering.

