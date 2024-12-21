Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

Avatar photo

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

6 minute read

21 Dec 2024

02:08 pm

‘South Africa has lost an icon’: Actress Michelle Botes has died

The actress is best known for playing Cherel de Villiers in 'Isidingo'.

Michelle Botes death Isidingo actress

Michelle Botes during the Saftas on 10 May 2012 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

South African actress Michelle Botes died on Saturday morning after battling cancer.

She was 63 years old.

Botes’ talent agency, Oh Talent Management, confirmed the news on social media.

“It was an honour knowing you over this past year. Your commitment to your craft was inspirational. You had a light inside you that was felt by all who were around you. Deepest condolences to your nearest and dearest,” it said on Instagram.

Botes is best known for playing Cherel de Villiers in Isidingo. Other shows she starred in include Binnelanders and The Legacy.

Michelle Botes’ battle with cancer

A few weeks ago, Botes revealed to Bruis magazine she had been battling with myeloma, a cancer that affects the bone marrow, for the past two-and-a-half years.

After initially undergoing chemotherapy, she decided to stop the treatment.

“I didn’t see a chance to feel so terribly bad again and not be myself,” she told Bruis.

ALSO READ: 16 South African celebrities who died in 2024 [PICS]

Condolences pour in

Condolences have since poured in for the actress.

The South African Film and Television Awards said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said South Africa has “lost an icon”.

Political party Rise Mzansi said Botes left an “indelible mark on television and storytelling”.

“Crazy! Just saw her on the cover of a mag yesterday, coupled with an interview about her journey with cancer. A phenomenal woman. Rest In Peace Michelle,” said comedian Marc Lottering.

NOW READ: SABC addresses claims about the late Nomonde Vakalisa’s payment issues

Read more on these topics

celebrities death Editor’s Choice Isidingo SA Celebrities

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Entertainment ‘South Africa has lost an icon’: Actress Michelle Botes has died
News Bela Act: ANC’s Potgieter says Gwarube ‘can’t decide what law to implement‘
News Zille warns that implementation of Bela Act will be delayed
Politics Shivambu sets out to win over hometown voters in ANC-dominated Limpopo
South Africa 92c per hour increase in minimum wage fuels debate on economy

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES