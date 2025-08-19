Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Leleti Khumalo distances herself from fake drug promotion

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

19 August 2025

12:02 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The veteran actress said the adverts are fraudulent and unauthorised.

Leleti Khumalo medical drug adverts

Legendary actress Leleti Khumalo. Picture: Instagram/@leletikhumalo

Actress Leleti Khumalo’s team has issued a statement warning the public about a scam using her name and image to promote a medical drug.

The fake adverts circulating on social media claim the product can quickly and naturally relieve joint pain, among other ailments, and falsely present Khumalo as a client with a fabricated testimony.

The team clarified that Khumalo is not involved in any medical endorsements or brand partnerships of this nature.

“It has come to our attention that multiple online pages and advertisements are falsely using the name and image of Leleti Khumalo to promote a medical drug.

“We have received several screenshots and reports regarding this matter, and we wish to state clearly: this is a scam,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Leleti Khumalo’s unexpected encounter with Ramaphosa after international TV award win

‘Adverts are fraudulent and unauthorised’

The team emphasised that the adverts are fraudulent and unauthorised, adding that Khumalo does not have TikTok or X accounts.

“Leleti Khumalo is in no way, shape or form associated with any medical endorsements, brand deals, or campaigns of this nature. Any such claims are fraudulent and unauthorised.

“These pages and advertisements are illegally using Leleti Khumalo’s likeness to mislead the public. We strongly advise the public not to click on, engage with, or share any links or content that claim to be endorsed by Leleti Khumalo unless the information is published directly on her official social media platforms.”

Khumalo’s management said they are working with the relevant authorities to address the scam and protect both the public and Khumalo’s reputation.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We take this matter very seriously and are working with the relevant authorities to address it. Protecting the public from scams and safeguarding Leleti Khumalo’s name and reputation remain our top priorities.”

NOW READ: ‘No different to an EFF rally or Joy of Jazz’ – iPhupho L’ka Biko leader after National Dialogue performance

Read more on these topics

SA Celebrities scam Social Media

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Betway PSL Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40
News AfriForum questions why no costs disclosed for new Gauteng licence plate system
News Ramathuba responds to allegations of millions in payments and nepotism at Limpopo municipality
Courts Eldorado Park parents abandon bail bid in child abuse case
Sport How much money Dricus du Plessis won ‘by laying on the ground for 25 minutes’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp