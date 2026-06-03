‘Mommy Club’ star Nozipho Ntshangase reflects on healing after divorce: ‘Still growing and still scared sometimes’

In 2024, Ntshangase's personal life came under the spotlight amid allegations that her husband was taking a second wife.

Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase has opened up about her healing journey following the challenges she faced in 2024.

The reality television personality’s marriage made headlines after allegations emerged that her husband, Zola Ntshangase, was taking a second wife.

At the time, videos circulated on social media showing the couple involved in a heated argument inside their home.

In one of the clips, Zola Ntshangase is heard saying: “Are you holding me hostage? I want my car keys so I can leave. This thing is simple, just give me my keys so I can leave, that’s all I need. I don’t want to talk to anyone.”

Zola Ntshangase, the husband of The Mommy Club star, Nozipho Ntshangase is trending following a shocking video of him having a heated argument with his wife in front of the children.



In the video, an irate Zola is seen demanding car keys from Nozipho, who was adamant about the… pic.twitter.com/FuKw9olfrN Read more Inside Thuli P’s Seychelles getaway [PICS] March 19, 2024

Nozipho Ntshangase reflects on healing

In a lengthy letter shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Ntshangase reflected on the emotional toll of the experience and the progress she has made since then.

Addressing her 2024 self, she wrote: “I know how scared you were.

“You were grieving the future you thought you were building, terrified of the unknown, and carrying a deep fear for your children. Night after night, you wondered if they would be okay, if you would be okay.”

She revealed that the stress affected both her and her children.

“The stress took its toll. Your hair was falling out, and even your little twins experienced hair loss. It broke your heart because it felt like the pain had touched everything you loved,” she wrote.

Ntshangase said the beach became a place of refuge during that period.

“I remember the beach. It became your safe haven, the one place where you could escape your reality. The waves didn’t judge your swollen eyes, your weight loss, or the exhaustion in your soul,” she wrote.

She said her faith helped her through the difficult chapter.

“But in the middle of that pain, you made the best decision of your life: to surrender to God.

“Not because you weren’t afraid, but because you couldn’t carry the weight anymore. You chose to trust God with the chapters you couldn’t understand.”

‘Still healing, still growing and still scared sometimes

Reflecting on where she is now, Ntshangase wrote: “Here we are in 2026.

“Still healing. Still growing. Still scared sometimes. But moving forward. God has been faithful.”

She concluded her letter by thanking her younger self for persevering through the challenges.

“For now, thank you for not giving up. Thank you for trusting the Author of your story when all you could see was the page you were on.

“The pain did not have the final word. The fear did not define your future.”