‘Zero regrets’: Lerato Kganyago on life after breast reduction surgery

Lerato underwent the surgery earlier this year.

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is enjoying the life-changing benefits of her breast reduction surgery.

She shared in February that she had the procedure to ease back and neck pain caused by the weight of her breasts.

“We focused on reducing breast size without adding implants, as the goal was to decrease weight rather than increase it. I found the procedure straightforward and quick to heal with proper precautions,” Lerato said.

Life after the procedure

On Wednesday, the TV and radio star took to Instagram Stories to give fans an update on her journey since the surgery.

“Ladies are asking if my breasts have grown back. No, not at all. The top I’m wearing in one of my stories is almost like a push-up bra, so it makes them look a bit bigger. But I still haven’t bought bras yet,” she said.

She added that she is waiting for her chest to fully settle before shopping for new bras.

“Do I have any regrets? Zero. Absolutely nothing. There are times I look at myself and think, ‘I really chopped off my breasts.’ But it’s life-changing, and I have no regrets.”

Lerato also answered questions about lingering discomfort. She said the nipple area is slightly numb, which is expected.

“Usually, when I’m PMSing, my breasts get very painful, but now I don’t feel any discomfort there. The scarring is healing well and getting lighter. It’s getting lighter because I’m still applying tissue oil, which is very much advised,” she explained.

