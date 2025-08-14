Celebs And Viral

WATCH: ‘The kid in me is living her best life’ – Minnie Dlamini explores Universal Studios in LA

By Lineo Lesemane

14 August 2025

Minnie was invited by the iconic film studio and theme park.

Minnie Dlamini Universal Studios Los Angeles

TV personality, Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram/@minniedlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has been living her best life in Los Angeles, United States, as she explored the thrills of Universal Studios.

Invited by the iconic film studio and theme park, Minnie gave fans a sneak peek of her trip on social media.

“I was invited by Universal Studios to hang out in LA for a few days. I love this place – so much fun! I got to play, enjoy the rides, and live my best life. I mean, who doesn’t love a theme park?” she said.

Minnie said her exciting adventure included a visit to the Wicked pop-up store, where she also had the opportunity to interview the cast members.

She added: “I played some games that I really sucked at. I’m usually so athletic! I tried another game thinking I’d be better. I wasn’t. But I carried on, had fun, went on some rides, and even saw Shrek.”

Rounding off the adventure

The Honeymoon star rounded off her trip with some high-end shopping.

She also made a stop at the popular burger restaurant, In-N-Out Burger.

Los Angeles Minnie Dlamini travel

