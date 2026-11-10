WATCH: ‘I was in so much pain’ – Kwezi Ndlovu undergoes three mommy makeover procedures in Turkey

The TV star, who welcomed twin boys in 2024, said she is looking forward to showing off the results.

South African actress Kwezi Ndlovu has travelled to Turkey for a ‘mommy makeover ‘.

The TV star, who welcomed twin boys in 2024, shared videos on Instagram documenting her experience.

Ndlovu revealed that she underwent three procedures during a seven-hour operation. These included a breast reduction, liposuction and a fat transfer to her hips.

“My surgery did take a long time because I was combining three procedures into one. I was doing my Lipo 360, breast reduction, and my hip dips, so it took seven hours,” she said in a video.

‘I was in so much pain’

Ndlovu also shared post-op clips, saying it was painful but medication made it bearable.

“When I came back, yoh, I was not okay. I was crying. I was just a mess. I was in so much pain,” she said.

She added: “But once they gave me my medication, I was okay, and then I was able to sleep. I couldn’t walk on the first day of my surgery. But I woke up the next morning and was able to walk.

“I felt a bit dizzy, but I ended up getting the hang of things, and I was even able to dance, and I was feeling a lot better.”

The actress said she was still swollen and needed more time to recover before revealing the results of the procedures.

Kwezi Ndlovu gets a dental makeover

Ndlovu also visited a dentist in Turkey for what she described as a “Hollywood smile makeover”.

In another Instagram video, the actress shared details of her first appointment at the dental practice.

She said she was looking forward to the transformation but explained that the first appointment was only the beginning of the process.

“I can’t wait to share what my teeth look like. But for now, this is the first step, and I will come back to then do a proper, proper fitting. And then I’ll be able to show you guys what the transformation looks like. I can’t wait,” she said.