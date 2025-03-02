WATCH: Seven-time winner Liam Payne remembered at Brit Awards 2025

The ceremony included a moving tribute to the late Liam Payne, former One Direction star who passed away in October 2024 at age 31.

The 2025 Brit Awards not only celebrated current musical achievements but also took a moment to remember and honor Liam Payne’s legacy, reflecting the profound impact he had on the music industry and the hearts of fans worldwide.

Payne, the former One Direction star who tragically passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31. The London’s O2 Arena ceremony featured a moving video montage that celebrated Payne’s remarkable life and career.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the tribute began with Whitehall sincerely addressing the audience: “It’s now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.”

He continued, acknowledging Payne’s tragic passing and highlighting his achievements and kind spirit.

The black-and-white rolling collage showcased clips from Payne’s early career on The X Factor, his time with One Direction – including winning seven Brit Awards – and moments from his solo endeavors. The video was accompanied by One Direction’s song Little Things, adding to the emotional depth of the tribute.

Watch the tribute to Liam Payne here:

One direction’s absence

Initially, there was speculation that Payne’s One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, might reunite on stage for the tribute. However, they decided against performing together, feeling that a reunion could distract from honoring Payne’s memory, The Sun reported.

Payne’s family expressed gratitude for the tribute, stating they joined in celebrating his life and would “forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.”

