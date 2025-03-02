Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours and excessive lightning

The SAWS issued a yellow level 2 warning with heavy downpours which may lead to localized flooding over Free State and Mpualanga.

The South African Weather Service (SAWA) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 3 March 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern areas, but they will be widespread over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where disruptive rain leading to flooding is possible.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 1 March

Impact-based warnings

The SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours and excessive lightning, expected over the northeastern parts of Free State and the southern parts of Mpumalanga. These may lead to damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 3 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect scattered showers and thundershowers with cool conditions.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld, and isolated showers in the central parts of the province.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy and cool conditions. Scattered showers and thundershowers would be isolated over the southwestern parts.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts and hot to very hot conditions over the central and western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, with isolated showers and rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the south coast and the adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, spreading to the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The weather will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cool conditions. Isolated showers and thundershowers could occur in the province.