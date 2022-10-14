‘I’m so excited for this wit mense drama’: Tweeps react to first episode of RHOPTA

Xanet Scheepers

The first episode of kykNET’s highly anticipated Afrikaans version of the The Real Housewives franchise, Die Real Housewives van Pretoria (RHOPTA), aired on Thursday night and although the show is in Afrikaans, Tweeps can’t get enough of it.

While the introductions were pretty civilised as first meetings between strangers go, the housewives wasted no time baring their teeth at the first get-together where they were all introduced to each other.

In the first episode, TikTok content creator Kiki La Coco heads to Pretoria to find a new family home for her family. Her trip from Mpumalanga, where she lives with her multi-millionaire husband Malcolm Wentzel, and their housekeeper, Thembi Ubisi, finds herself in Silverlakes at Renske Lammerding’s home for coffee.

The two women chat about what type of people live in Silverlakes as Kiki wants to move to an area with ‘lekker mense’. After coffee, Renske takes Kiki to Tammy Taylor Nails to meet Mel Viljoen. The blonde, who is the president of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails.

Mel and Peet don’t live in Silverlakes, however, they live in Woodhill Estate, which Mel says is just so much cleaner and better than Silverlakes as they even steam clean the pavements in the estate – every morning.

Although Kiki pulled no punches when Renske introduced her to Mel – saying she recognised her from Carte Blanche – the two blondes immediately clicked.

Kiki then invites Mel to tag along to Renske’s Stokvel evening at her home.

The evening doesn’t start on a good note as Mel and Kiki arrive late, which irritates the other housewives who felt they were disrespectful.

After the Stokvel discussions, the women sit around the dining room table drinking coffee when Mel starts firing off questions that clearly makes everyone around the table uncomfortable.

From accusing the Silverlakes residents of writing her husband (Peet) off and asking who the ‘wife is who inherited and doesn’t really have money’ – referring to Marié Bosman, the pastor. The conversation soon gets very heated.

Twitter reacts to the first episode of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria:

???????? I love them, I'm here for Mel and Malcolm's Wife. I hope Tanya isn't the Rushdah of this show. #RHOPTA— Moratuwa (@TswanaGirl_Mpho) October 13, 2022

So people were listening in Afrikaans class vele? Now, I am missing the drama because, “ek kan nie praat nie!” ???????????? #RHOPTA— Keitumetse (@Oscarwinner27) October 13, 2022

I'm only annoyed that I have to keep my eyes on the screen because subtitles obviously, but content is already serving shame #RHOPTA— Kgopotso KK (@wanttobegone) October 14, 2022

Do you see how calm all these lady’s are while throwing deep daggers?



PEAK TV#RHOPTA— Piano Man (@KMalatji) October 13, 2022

They are having a squabble calmly y'all, is this how people with money do it? #RHOPTA— Randy (@RandyNyambeni) October 13, 2022

#RHOPTA is definitely the mess I signed up for. I love how they going at each other so calmly.— Xiluva (@LOou_LUuuu) October 13, 2022

Real housewives van Pretoria? A hit, baby! These women are skatryk, to flith. Their homes, cars, lifestyle? Opulence. The drama? Escandalo!#RHOPTA— The bee's knees (@KemoTseki__) October 14, 2022

Kiki ke nomafu nyana waitse ???????? loved the first episode of #RHOPTA

It gave rich, it gave housewife and it gave tegniese skool realness. Yeass silver lakes— A Porsche????️????️ (@lee_masilo) October 13, 2022