RHOPTA’s Renske Lammerding highlights ‘poor pastor’s’ good qualities

Xanet Scheepers

Renske Lammerding, one of the wives in the new reality television show Die Real Housewives van Pretoria (RHOPTA), took to social media on Thursday afternoon, just hours before episode two aired, to clear the air about the gossip she shared with one of the other housewives Mel Viljoen.

Mel shocked all the wives at the stokvel evening when she asked who the ‘poor housewife’ was Renske told her about.

She was referring to pastor Marie Bosman who inherited a house and car from her grandmother when she was 19-years-old.

‘Nie ‘n arm gat nie’

In episode two of RHOPTA, Marie said that she doesn’t see herself as poor, she just doesn’t have the financial liquidity that the other housewives have. She explained that she inherited a home and car from her grandmother, and as the years passed, she worked to get a better home and car. She added that there are certain things that she just can’t do, because she doesn’t have a monthly income, so she needs to prioritize.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Renske shared a lesson she learned on her journey while filming Die Real Housewives van Pretoria, pointing out that people with less good intentions will distort your words or ‘misinterpret’ them no matter how well you meant when you said them.

“Be careful who you talk to and who you trust in your inner circle. Not everyone who smiles at you is a friend! And if someone says to you..”I don’t know anyone in the group, am shy, afraid of getting hurt…and how are your friends?…” Just Maybe there are hidden motives?” she wrote.

In a second post, dedicated to Marie, Renske shared what a good friend the pastor is and has been to her family for the past six years, adding that she doesn’t judge anyone.

Renske’s letter to Marie

“Marie is a dear friend, with her your secrets are safe! And she judges no one…her grace is GREAT!!

“We have known each other for 6 years, …and she has been there for me (our family) through thick and thin! She KNOWS us…”warts and all” and loves us as we are. She will get up for you in the night (even if she already sleeps at 8pm and take you to the airport.

“Marie is a pastor, knows the Bible by heart…but not like the pastor of my childhood.

“She has tattoos (about God), she says the “f-word” sometimes even. She sometimes says and does the “weirdest” things and makes me laugh a lot.

“From her I learned that we all have our own “brokenness”, and that’s how we know we need the Lord. We are all ENOUGH.

“She has a soft answer for everyone (because the Lord asks that), and turns away the wrath! However, she is one of THE strongest women I know, with strong opinions, and she DOESN’T let people walk over her!

“I also saw and learned from her that the Lord takes care of us… She is in ministry (dependent on church contributions) and does SO much for others… many times for nothing!

“But she can cover her expenses every month, sometimes to the dime! And this is her ministry.

“She is also really cute. She inherited a house and a car from her grandmother, and thus she has no debt to her name. We started to look differently at its value IF you can help your children and learn to enter life debt-free. Thank you, Marie! I am proud of who she is and that she calls me her “buddy”!

“Marie, I love you.”

Renske also shared similar posts about the other housewives pointing out each one’s good qualities.

Tune in every Thursday at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) to see what these six unstoppable women get up to.

