‘Love is still worth believing in,’ says Nelisa Ntabeni from Married at First Sight Mzansi

Love, faith, and a leap into the unknown have made Nelisa Ntabeni the unexpected heart of this season of Married at First Sight Mzansi.

She’s become a fan favourite because of her willingness to make her unusual relationship work and constantly navigate any conflict or criticism from fellow cast members.

As the bold social experiment continues to capture national attention, she has stood out for her sincerity, her faith, and her willingness to be vulnerable in front of the cameras.

Over the past 10 weeks, the show has kept Mzansi glued to their screens on Sunday evenings, sparking endless conversations about love, family, and the courage it takes to marry a stranger.

When asked why she joined the show, she was clear that it came from a place of hope.

“I joined because I’ve always believed in love and marriage, even when life didn’t make it easy. When the opportunity came, I saw it as a chance to trust the process, step out in faith, and allow the experts to match me with someone who could see me beyond the surface. Saying yes to the experiment was me choosing hope, and reminding myself that love is still worth believing in.”

She explained that her preparation for the journey was both spiritual and emotional. “Marriage is God’s institution, and I didn’t want to step into it without His approval. I prayed and fasted, asking for His signs, and once I received them, I never looked back. I also had honest conversations with myself, reminding myself that marriage requires patience and grace. I knew I couldn’t control everything, but I could show up authentically and fully commit to the journey.”

The process taught her more about herself than she expected. “I learned that I’m stronger than I thought, and also softer than I allow myself to be. I learned that vulnerability is not a weakness, and that my calmness and emotional honesty can carry me through difficult moments. More than anything, I learned that showing up as my true self, flaws and all, is enough, and it can actually be the very thing that makes love possible.”

Before she joined the show, her dating life was quiet, but her honesty about being “hungry” for love struck a chord with viewers.

“Yes, it’s true that I came into the show hungry, and I shared that with the girls at the table. For me, that didn’t come from desperation; it came from honesty. I value my time and energy, so I don’t engage in casual dating. I wait until it feels right. I knew what I wanted and what I didn’t want, and I wasn’t prepared to compromise on the wrong things.”

When she first saw her groom at the altar, she described a sense of calm rather than fear. “I remember thinking, wow, this is really happening. I felt calm, curious, and hopeful all at the same time. There was a gentleness about him that made me want to lean into the moment instead of running away.”

Advice to others

Her advice to others considering a similar journey is simple:

“Be open-minded but also stay true to yourself. Don’t try to perform for the cameras or for people’s opinions. Be honest about your intentions, because love is not about perfection, it is about partnership.”

As the season builds toward its highly anticipated reunion, she is focusing on peace and authenticity.

“I am preparing myself by staying grounded, praying for peace, and reminding myself that I can only speak my truth. A reunion can bring up old emotions, but I know who I am, and I know what I stand for.”

For Nelisa, Married at First Sight Mzansi is more than television. It is a reminder that marriage is not a fairytale, it is a commitment, and that makes the journey worth it