Chymamusique out of ICU following tragic accident that claimed five lives

A week ago, Chymamusique and fellow artist DJ Poizen were involved in a car crash on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane.

The team of music producer Chymamusique confirmed that the DJ and producer is out of the ICU following an accident that took five lives.

“Chymamusique out of ICU as of now,” read the brief statement on Monday. The short communication said the producer, whose real name is Collen Mmotla, had undergone four successful operations.

Producer Calvin Masetla, who is popularly known as DJ Poizen, didn’t survive the head-on collision.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety’s spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, said two sedans collided head-on before catching fire. Four of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

Chymamusique is one of the two who were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Thank you for prayers and support during the toughest times,” stated a statement from Chymamusique’s team on Monday.

Fundraising for DJ Poizen

Tributes for DJ Poizen poured in from industry friends and fans of the producer after his death was confirmed.

The former member of House Victimz will be laid to rest this coming weekend, according to details released by his family about the burial and memorial service.

There will be two memorial services for Poizen, with the first to be held in Gauteng on 11 September at Centurion Shisanyama from 4pm to 6pm.

The second memorial service will be a day later in his home province, Limpopo, at Napscom Hall from 2pm to 5pm.

Last week, reports emerged that Poizen’s family was seeking financial assistance for his burial.

“We are operating under a zero budget, and therefore appeal for assistance through pledges and donations to help us lay him to rest with the dignity he deserves,” family spokesperson Robert Masetla told the Daily Sun.

