Riveiro defends Lepasa from ‘unfair’ criticism from Pirates fans

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has come in defence of striker Zakhele Lepasa, who has received a lot of negative comments from the club’s supporters.



Some Pirates fans have not been pleased Lepasa’s performance for the team despite the striker having scored five goals in Bucs’ last two games.

Lepasa scored a brace for the Buccaneers in their DStv Premiership clash 4-1 victory against Royal AM last week, before scoring a hat-trick in the team’s 5-0 thumping of Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 this past weekend.

Riveiro’s says Lepasa’s contribution to the team is not only about scoring goals, but he makes a huge difference in the team’s defence, and that’s what he appreciates from the striker.

“I cannot tell our fans what to think or what to do. They are football fans and mature. They watch the games and sometimes they have opinions about what we do. We try to improve the history of the club every week, we prepare ourselves as best as possible for each game we play,” said the Pirates coach.

“Nowadays the roles are not like maybe years ago. The keeper is not only there to save goals, he is there to also help us play better and if sometimes the goalkeeper loses the ball we have to accept it. It’s part of the process.”



Meanwhile, the Bucs mentor also applauded his forward players – Monnapule Saleng, Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi – for their displays this season.

“The forward players in the squad are very talented players. Obviously, after nine goals in three games, I can be very happy but understand that it’s not always going to be like that.”

The Sea Robbers will meet Stellenbosch FC in the semi-finals of the MTN8.

But before that, Bucs will shift their focus to the league where they play Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.