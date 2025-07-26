WATCH: Makhadzi takes it back to where it all began 15 years ago ahead of December One Woman Show

The highly anticipated event is set to take place over two days later this year.

Makhadzi performing at the launch of her 2025 One Woman Show in Venda. Picture Supplied

Award-winning singer Makhadzi returned to where it all began 15 years ago, a shopping centre in Thohoyandou Town, Venda — to officially launch her upcoming One Woman Show.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place in December.

The launch event was held on Friday, 25 July, where the Sakha hitmaker unveiled the first phase of her line-up, featuring DJ Zinhle, Shebe Shxt, and Kharishma, among others.

Makhadzi’s supporters gathered at Thohoyandou Town for her 2025 One Woman Show. Picture Supplied

“Charity begins at home,” Makhadzi said, explaining why she chose Thohoyandou Town as the location for the launch.

She told The Citizen that the shopping centre holds huge significance for her.

“That’s where I started performing with just a speaker 15 years ago. I also used to sell my CDs there until I got a breakthrough and started getting booked on bigger stages.”

Now an established name in the South African music industry, Makhadzi is using her success to uplift others in her hometown.

Over the years, she has supported students and families in need by covering university registration fees, donating food parcels, and providing school shoes to learners.

“Earlier this year, I went to two different universities where I paid registration fees. I spent a lot of money on that,” she said.

“I also buy food parcels, and every year I make sure I go to schools to give them school shoes. Many of the things I do are private — I don’t post them on social media.”

“I make sure I support anyone who needs help because I know the pain of poverty and sleeping without food. I’m always willing to help,” she added.

Makhadzi’s One Woman Show: a two-day celebration of unity and talent

This year’s One Woman Show will be a two-day event, hosted at Makhuvha Stadium and Rabali Stadium on 20 and 21 December.

She said that this year she prioritised Limpopo artists, who make up 90% of the line-up.

“The spirit of my show is for us to unite so that we can show that unity is power, and together we can make it. I have invited everyone that I did songs with,” she added.

