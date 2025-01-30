‘5 000 applications in less than 24 hours’: Makhadzi assists students with university registration fees

Makhadzi pledged to help 20 students register for the 2025 academic year.

Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, has extended a helping hand to students struggling to afford university registration fees for the 2025 academic year.

Through her initiative, she has pledged to cover the registration costs for 20 students.

Makhadzi announced the initiative on social media on Thursday morning, urging students in need to apply by submitting proof of acceptance and a short motivation explaining their financial situation.

She said she received an overwhelming response of more than 5 000 applications in less than 24 hours.

Speaking to The Citizen, Makhadzi said she did not expect to receive that much response.

“ It breaks my heart to see how many students struggle just to get a chance at education,” she added.

Makhadzi said this initiative means a lot to her because she has seen these students’ struggles first-hand.

“Most students pass matric and face challenges with financial aid to help with registration due to our unfortunate backgrounds. I witnessed first-hand the struggles many of my peers faced, and I knew that education is a powerful tool for change.

“Many of these students are bright and capable, yet their dreams of higher education are often held back by financial constraints,” she said.

Makhadzi’s commitment to giving back

Last year, through her foundation, Makhadzi visited seven schools in Limpopo and donated school shoes and food parcels.

She said this year, they wanted to do things a little differently.

“We decided to focus on higher education because access to learning is one of the most basic needs. By helping these students, I aim to encourage others to support their local schools and universities.

“I envisioned a future where students could focus on their studies without the constant worry of financial limitations, knowing that their community believes in their potential,” she said.

Beyond financial aid, Makhadzi also plans to mentor and support the students through their academic journeys.

“I hope to not just assist financially but also to mentor these students, guiding them through their academic journeys and helping them navigate the complexities of university life.”

