Makhadzi’s management clears the air on Sars and ‘mashonisa’ woes

An episode of Makhadzi opening up about her financial struggles on Podcast and Chill has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

During the interview, Makhadzi revealed that she had to borrow money to attend the 19th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

She explained that her financial difficulties stem from her ongoing efforts to settle a tax debt owed to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

It was reported in December last year that she owed Sars a significant R6.6 million tax bill.

“Every money that I get monthly, I pay Sars. I end up not having money for myself. So, for me to come here [USA] I had to go to mashonisa (loan shark).

“They had to borrow money for me so that I can have a business class flight because, besides everything, I must be the superstar that I am,” Makhadzi said.

‘We made arrangements with Sars

Makhadzi’s management said after she was slapped with the tax bill last year, they made payment arrangements with Sars.

“We went and negotiated. The money was taken down and she has been paying a monthly commitment as per the arrangement with Sars,” says her management.

Management on mashonisa: ‘I don’t know about it’

However, the management said that they were not aware that Makhadzi had to borrow money to attend the BET awards.

“Regarding the issue of mashonisa, I don’t know about it. I don’t know of any mashonisa that borrowed Makhadzi money.”

Makhadzi: "I'm going through a lot, I had to borrow money from mashonisa (loan shark) to come to the BET Awards," 💔💔💔



SARS is a nightmare… 🤮



She literally prayed for the award on #PodcastAndChill with MacG.



Rick Ross Malema Londie R500 Lord Gayton Panyaza President Zuma pic.twitter.com/5zoAL816dp — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) July 1, 2024

Social media reactions

The Podcast and Chill video has since set tongues wagging on social media with many people recommending tax education.

Mogwere said: “Guys, we can’t carry on like this… it’s high time that all artist managers must undergo training on how to comply with tax aka Sars. We can’t still be behaving like Mahlathini and Mahotela Queens.”

Negus wrote: “We need basic tax education. Some of us become victims of Sars because we lack relevant knowledge. As long as she’s able to pay them.”

