PICS: Asavela Mqokiyana announces another pregnancy

Isibaya actress Asavela Mqokiyana has never shied away from flaunting her beautiful life on social media – from showing off her luxurious mansion, chickens, and even her dogs.

She recently announced that she is expecting another child. The actress posted two pictures showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

She also penned a sweet message dedicated to her husband, thanking him for the support.

“To my husband, every step of this pregnancy has been easier because of how helpful and caring you are. I love you! 🥺🤍”

“Maka pin pin 🥺🤍 Thank you for all the love, and well wishes. To all the brands that have shown us love, siyabonga. I can’t wait to post all our gifts 🤍 “ she wrote.

Fans and other celebrities, including Sdumo Mtshali, Zola Nombona, Laconco, and Sithelo, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

Asavela’s firstborn

In 2020, the actress shared on her Instagram page that she was expecting her first baby.

She said working while she was pregnant was scary for her, but the “risk assessments” that the production put in place made it easy as it was during the pandemic.

“The best thing I’ve ever done. I can’t wait to meet you. Taking you to set was kinda scary, but with all the risk assessments the team @bomb_productions put in place, I feel confident and happy to introduce you to the world.”

“I’m going to call you umfihlo (secret) lol because of the level of secrecy that we share. Thank you @zwabheka for the continuous support you have given US😭❤️ To all the mothers (new + pregnant) out there, stay safe, healthy, and strong in these difficult times🙏🏽❤️’

Her beautiful home

Posting a picture of her house, Asavela said her in-laws named her Kwanda (which loosely translates to increase), saying that’s what she plans to do.

She also thanked her husband for their effort to build their beautiful home.

“Sengingasho kugcwale ngithi saze sawakha umuzi wethu. Sisebenzile myen wam [I can proudly say that we’ve built ourselves a home. We did a good job my husband].”

