‘I have never tampered with any campaign,’ Ukhozi FM’s Sbongi Ngcobo

The matter was back at the Randburg Magistrates' Court last week where a final protection order was issued in Ndlovu’s absence.

Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo has has received protection order against former sports broadcaster Owen Ndlovu. Picture: @ukhozi_fm/ X

In a bid to clear her name, Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo has received a protection order against former sports broadcaster Owen Ndlovu.

Ndlovu accused the station of tampering with the coveted Song of The Year campaign, citing Ngcobo as responsible for the results.

Ngcobo was reportedly suspended after alleged grumbles from some Ukhozi FM staff members about how the Song of the Year was selected.

But the state broadcaster denied that Ngcobo was sanctioned.

Ngcobo alleged that Ndlovu tried to paint her as someone who’s a law unto themselves.

“After Mr Ndlovu lost his case against the SABC, he decided to launch a personal attack against me which resulted in him spreading lies, insults and basic slander against me and my good name,” said Ngcobo in a statement to The Citizen.

Speaking to City Press, the seasoned sportscaster was defiant.

“I have never threatened Sbongi anywhere in the media. Sbongi did sue me and I said ‘bring it on’. Because she didn’t have money to pay the lawyers, she abandoned that case then she opted for the cheaper one which is the court.”

ALSO READ: Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year choice hits a ‘false note’ with netizens

The Song of the Year

Khuzani Mpungose’s Umjolo Lowo won the radio station’s song of the year on New Year’s Eve.

The song was voted for by over 900 000 of the station’s listeners, but some believe Mthandeni Manqele and Lwah Ndlunkulu’s Paris should’ve won.

Ukhozi FM DJs Mroza Buthelezi and Selbeyonce Mkhize announced on air that Mpungose received more votes than the rest that made the Top 10.

Khuzani accumulated 993 667 votes, Mthandeni bagged 746 338 votes while Thukzin was in third place with 90 422 votes.

While performing at a festival in Richards Bay, the eventual winner of the Song of the Year Khuzani was booed and bottles were thrown on the stage by disgruntled fans.

ALSO READ: The SABC stands behind Sbongi Ngcobo as Ukhozi’s song of the year drama drags on

No influence

Ngcobo denied interferring.

“I have never tampered with any campaign or sms’ from any campaign. In fact, at my level I have no direct involvement in the running of any campaign. There are people employed to do so,” Ngcobo stated to The Citizen.

The business manager added that she does not own an SMS line, nor does she benefit financially from one.

“⁠I have never colluded with any client to change the outcome of any campaign. I will not lower myself to even address the other ludicrous allegations spread about me over social media. They are vile and do not deserve a response from me,” she said.

“It is not my nature to respond to gossip or slander but he has persisted in dirtying my name for the past two years. This past December, it escalated to a point where I could no longer stand by and allow it anymore. It is for this reason that I opted to take the legal route.”

The matter was back at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court last week where a final protection order was issued in Ndlovu’s absence.

NOW READ: Madala Kunene pleased with The Order of Ikhamanga, but still wants cow from Presidency