Mark Pilgrim leaves airwaves poorer

Editorial staff

Popular radio host Mark Pilgrim lost his brave battle to lung cancer yesterday morning. He was 53.

‘Baldy” had a long career in radio, working at 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo and Hot 102.7FM. He was also a TV presenter for the inaugural Big Brother South Africa.

Pilgrim was an inspiration

Pilgrim was an inspiration for all and put on a brave and positive face even in his darkest hours.

In 1989, Pilgrim fought back against stage four testicular cancer. It returned 33 years later last year and, in true Pilgrim fashion, he vowed to fight it again, saying ‘I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love.”

Upbeat during treatment

Fight he did – always upbeat despite receiving treatment and working at the same time, while also taking the public through his difficult journey.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM, said: ‘Old school radio pros like Mark don’t come around very often and the only comfort we can draw is the fact that Mark had an incredible impact on not just South African radio, but the broader community, bravely fighting this awful disease in the public eye and inspiring and giving hope to people in a similar position.”

Rest in peace, Mark. The airwaves are certainly poorer without you, but richer today because of you.

