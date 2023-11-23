Pastor Benjamin Dube, Ayanda Ntanzi, and Tbose to perform at ‘Gospel On the Vaal’

You don't need to wait until Sunday to attend church and experience heartfelt worship, this Saturday's event has all that you need.

If you are a fan of Gospel music and seek a deep worship experience this upcoming weekend, this event is a perfect way to spend your time.

Gospel On the Vaal with a Touch of Soul, organised by Soulaced Events, is a unique outdoor Gospel concert designed like a picnic, featuring soulful music to inspire and rejuvenate one’s spirits.

It’s a day dedicated to soulful worship and celebration, happening at Pont de Val Winery Gardens on Saturday, from mid day till 8pm, right by the heart of the Vaal River.

Star-studded line up

This special event, hosted by media personality Rorisang Thandekiso will have well-known Gospel artists such as Bishop Benjamin Dube and Ayanda Ntanzi, alongside broadcaster and soul music fan Thabo ‘Tbose’ Mokwele.

Fans will get the chance to shake their bodies and groove to soulful mixes from Xola Dlwati, DJ Young, and Shortgun.

Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi. Picture: Supplied

Ayanda Ntanzi

Ayanda Ntanzi is a celebrated South African gospel singer who rose to fame in 2014 under the mentorship of Nqubeko Mbatha.

Signed to Koko Records within a year, his debut album earned global recognition, securing a Best Newcomer nomination at the SABC Gospel Crown Awards.

In 2017, Ntanzi released the live CD and DVD Priestly Worship at Durban Playhouse, featuring the award-winning song Nasempeni at the 2018 SABC Gospel Crown Awards.

Gospel singer Bishop Benjamin Dube. Picture: Supplied

Bishop Benjamin Dube

Bishop Benjamin Dube began his calling in 1986 with the hit Holy Spirit, selling 25,000 units in RSA.

Signing with Harmony Records in New York, his live album I Feel Like Going On went platinum. As Gospel legend, he has more than 20 albums, including the latest, Legendary In His Presence, and holds international acclaim with a presence in the USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Paris, Australia, Japan, and the UK.

Musician Thabo ‘Tbose’ Mokwele. Picture: Supplied

Thabo ‘Tbose’ Mokwele

Thabo “T-bose” Mokwele is a well-known South African radio personality and DJ. He’s been on YFM, Metro FM, and Kaya 959 for about 25 years.

People love his voice and energy on the radio. Besides being a radio star, Tbose is also great with live audiences.

Talking to The Citizen about his involvement in the Saturday event, Tbose expressed his enthusiasm to be part of this significant musical experience.

“I’m happy to be a part of this notable musical experience and to share good music with a live audience, especially one of this sort that combines two very soulful genres.

“I will be playing a specially curated Gospel set with a touch of soul. You wouldn’t want to miss it,” said Tbose.

