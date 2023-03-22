Mbaks ‘a coward’ for his personal attacks, says Ayanda Thabethe

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe was one of many celebs who took to social media to voice their opinion during EFF’s national shutdown. Netizens had a lot to say when she criticised Fikile Mbalula and labelled him a ‘coward’.

On Monday, Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), tweeted that the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) shutdown was a major failure, and Ayanda clapped back with a few sharp comments.

A flop?

Ayanda didn’t hold back when she told Mbalula the shutdown highlighted many of South Africa’s issues that she felt the ruling party was failing to address.

She tweeted: “Biggest flop is a party having to feel like they have to resort to this in order to get basic service delivery for the people.

“Biggest flop is having enough resources to fight a shutdown but not enough resources to do the same to make this country safe.”

Mbalula retaliated and went personal with his response, asking if Ayanda’s boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe had returned the supercars he alleged brought fraudulently.

Sele ubuyiswelwe lamcimbi ? https://t.co/ZC1ymdymi9— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 20, 2023

Ayanda wasn’t happy with the response and clapped back by referring to a tweet he made earlier. Mbalula said he doesn’t do personal attacks including not personally attacking his political rival, EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

She said: “Lol when he finds someone he’s afraid of… But you found the need to personally attack me when speaking on a political issue! That makes you a coward”.

Lol when he finds someone he’s afraid of… 😅 !! But you found the need to personally attack me when speaking on a political issue! That makes you a coward. https://t.co/Q9uuLebHsO— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) March 20, 2023

Mbalula’s earlier tweet about the shutdown triggered a heated discussion as many users expressed their views on the ineffectiveness of the ANC and how protests such as the ‘EFF shutdown’ should compel the government to take significant action to address the country’s needs.

It made you panic! It made you do your job! You can never ever hide behind lack of resources and wet coal. The police have capacity. Eskom CAN provide electricity!



We now know!— Nan on Skin (@NanSishange) March 20, 2023

Twitter reacts to Mbalula’s tweet

Despite the shutdown being considered a failure by Mbalula, some Twitter users viewed the shutdown as a success.

According to tweeps, it revealed that the government possessed the necessary resources to combat crime and ensure public safety.

Actually this whole thing has exposed the ANC government. Government can mobilise against a protest but can’t do so when it comes to crime and syndicate of organised crime



Is clear the government doesn’t want to fight crime cause it’s involved in crime— Mo (@Mo_Magoda) March 20, 2023

The way I enjoyed having electricity for the entire weekend. I even decided to just keep my heater on for hours in this heat to just steam my body. Thanks the mighty EFF.— Mogale wa Bolobedu (@sbxmc) March 20, 2023

Not a flop. Today is the first day in many years that we have had an effective police service, military and power producer. Busses are running, trains are running, there’s visible policing.

The #NationalShutdown forced you to do your jobs, we should have one every day.— Etienne Shardlow 🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 🇵🇸 (Parroty) (@EttySh) March 20, 2023

Ndlozi does not back down

In response to Mbalula’s tweet, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a member of parliament and commissioner of EFF, stated that the extensive security arrangements made for their protests demonstrated their significant impact.

He wrote their protests were “insignificant”.

“If we are so insignificant, why such a large security detail, backed by a military on standby? What did you expect? Looting? Violence? We told you it’s a [stay away]!

“But it’s [you] shame, no cognitive speed to grasp obvious things. You are all scared [and] you should be.”

If we are so insignificant, why such a large security detail, backed by a military on standby? What did you expect? Looting? Violence? We told you it’s a Stayaway!



But it’s u shame, no cognitive speed to grasp obvious things. You are all scared & you should be#NationalShutdown https://t.co/eWHCqtcjcb— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 20, 2023

