Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
20 Mar 2023
5:30 am
National shutdown: Make or break for Malema as EFF puts it all on the line
If the EFF’s national shutdown succeeds in bringing SA to a standstill, it might be an indication the party has the ‘political muscle to unseat the ANC at next year’s election.
A member of the Saps walks past children during the minister of police and police commissioner’s visit to Durban to
assess the state of readiness ahead of Monday's national shutdown. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
