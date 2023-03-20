Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
20 Mar 2023
5:30 am
News

National shutdown: Make or break for Malema as EFF puts it all on the line

If the EFF’s national shutdown succeeds in bringing SA to a standstill, it might be an indication the party has the ‘political muscle to unseat the ANC at next year’s election.

A member of the Saps walks past children during the minister of police and police commissioner’s visit to Durban to assess the state of readiness ahead of Monday's national shutdown. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is playing a high-stakes political poker game with its call for a national shutdown. If it fails in its attempt to use its political muscle to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa, it will be a setback for its ambitions in the 2024 national elections, says a political analyst. EFF national shutdown Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said: “The EFF wants to use this march to flex its political muscle in preparation for the upcoming general election. “In as much as I don’t think they will manage to bring his country to a standstill … if they succeed, it...

